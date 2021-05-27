Special Weather Statement issued for Childress, Cottle, Floyd, Motley by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Floyd; Motley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD...SOUTHWESTERN CHILDRESS...WESTERN COTTLE...MOTLEY...SOUTHERN HALL AND SOUTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT At 1211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Turkey to 10 miles west of Northfield to 6 miles southwest of Matador. Movement was east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Matador, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Cee Vee, Tell, Northfield, Roaring Springs and Estelline.alerts.weather.gov