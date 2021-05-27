Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Childress County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Childress, Cottle, Floyd, Motley by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Floyd; Motley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD...SOUTHWESTERN CHILDRESS...WESTERN COTTLE...MOTLEY...SOUTHERN HALL AND SOUTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT At 1211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Turkey to 10 miles west of Northfield to 6 miles southwest of Matador. Movement was east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Matador, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Cee Vee, Tell, Northfield, Roaring Springs and Estelline.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Childress County, TX
County
Motley County, TX
County
Floyd County, TX
City
Estelline, TX
City
Matador, TX
City
Northfield, TX
City
Childress, TX
County
Cottle County, TX
City
Cee Vee, TX
City
Turkey, TX
City
Roaring Springs, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.