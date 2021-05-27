Duluth’s Downtown Perk Returns In June
The Downtown Perk came back in a virtual way and will continue on zoom with a special message. June 8th, you are invited to the latest Downtown Perk. Treasure Jenkins will be the keynote speaker. She is a board member of the Clayton, Jackson, and McGhie Memorial. Jenkins will be talking about the upcoming commemoration of the three men featured in a sculpture. She will also speak about the continued work of achieving peace, racial equity, and growth.b105country.com