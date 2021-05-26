Division in the Ranks — How Should Leadership Organizations Handle Members Breaking the Rules?
If you’ve been paying attention to craft beer in any capacity over the past decade or so, you’ve probably borne witness to a number of industry-rocking controversies. Some have been driven by incidents of racism (like Founders Brewing Company’s discrimination lawsuit), others by workplace harassment and discrimination (like at Boulevard Brewing Company), while still more have centered on businesses choosing to defy pandemic restrictions (like Mike Hess Brewing). Most recently, the numerous stories of gender-based violence in beer, shared on Instagram by Notch Brewing’s production manager Brienne Allan, have caused a new reckoning for the industry.www.goodbeerhunting.com