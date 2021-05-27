Cancel
Rain delay pep talk helps lift Spartans

By VICTORIA JACOBSEN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHalftime pep talks aren't usually a big part of tennis, but a 45-minute rain delay during Wednesday's regional final at Carroll came at the perfect time for Homestead. The Spartans' No. 2 doubles team of junior Anna Topmiller and sophomore Rhegan Zitlaw quickly beat their Chargers counterparts, senior Brooke Hoekema and junior Mackenzie Lynch, 6-0, 6-0. But the four other matches were all significantly tighter, and many were about a set in when a quick rain shower forced the players off the courts.

