Rain delay pep talk helps lift Spartans

A pair of area baseball teams had vastly different outcomes in their Thursday games. Despite having weather hold up the game in two different instances on Thursday, the Green Bay Booyah still beat the Fon Du Lac Dock Spiders, 5-1. The Dock Spiders got on the board to open up the game, but that would be their only run throughout the game. The Booyah scored the next inning on a Tristin Garcia RBI single. The Booyah took the lead when Nathan Blasick got to first on a walk with the bases loaded. Blasick’s big day continued, hitting a ground-rule double that brought two runs across. Blasick would get around himself, and make the score 5-1.