SoftBank shifts to foreign banks as borrowing soars

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp’s bank borrowing climbed by 42% in the year to March-end with the increase shouldered by foreign lenders, company filings showed on Thursday.

Borrowing from the conglomerate’s principal lenders rose to 4.98 trillion yen ($46 billion) in the last business year, with main bank Mizuho Financial Group Inc the only Japanese lender remaining in the top three backers. ($1 = 109.0800 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

