Panel sheds light on vaccine safety

By SHERRY SLATER
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Medical Association on Wednesday hosted a webinar to equip doctors nationwide with answers to patients' questions about vaccine safety and effectiveness. Half of U.S. adults have received the coronavirus vaccine as of this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But as the pace of vaccinations has slowed, health care providers are sharing ideas for how to change the minds of those who haven't sought the shots.

Person
Susan Bailey
