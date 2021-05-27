Panel sheds light on vaccine safety

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The health department is encouraging eligible youth ages 12 and up to “take the winning shot” and get vaccinated so they don’t have to miss out on activities because of COVID-19. “We want to encourage all our Allen County families to take the winning shot and get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible,” said Mindy Waldron, administrator for the Allen County Department of Health. “Taking the shot could be your ticket to avoiding quarantines if you get exposed to COVID-19, which could mean fewer missed games, competitions and other activities. And it can also mean fewer travel testing requirements for those upcoming summer vacations.”