Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, OK

Q5: Public invited to attend Memorial Day celebration for veterans

By Ashlynd Huffman ahuffman@stwnewspress.com
Posted by 
The News Press
The News Press
 22 days ago

Jan Courtright, President of American Legion Auxiliary Post 129 in Stillwater is excited to invite the community to attend a Memorial Day celebration for local veterans.

Courtright has been the president of this organization for four years and she said she also presides over the meetings.

Courtright also runs the Oklahoma Girls State program for the Stillwater Post.

The celebration will be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Granny’s Kitchen, where local veterans will receive poppy flowers.

1. Is there a reason poppies are given versus other flowers?

Here is a website with a short story of the poppies. https://www.legion.org/poppyday/history

2. Is this open to the public and if so are there restrictions?

Yes, no restrictions

3. Is this an annual event, and if so, did COVID-19 affect it last year?

Yes. American Legion Auxiliary chapters across the nation participate in this event on the Friday before Memorial Day each year. We did not participate last year because of COVID.

4. Why would you like the community to know about this and what would you like them to know?

We would love to give out our stock of poppies to remind citizens of our Veteran’s sacrifices.

5. Why is this event important for the community?

Reminds us of Veterans' sacrifices. – see website above.

– Ashlynd Huffman

The News Press

The News Press

Stillwater, OK
786
Followers
96
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Stillwater, OK
Government
Stillwater, OK
Society
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Poppy Flowers#Q5#The Stillwater Post#Covid#Veterans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CBS News

Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug comes with "serious cost concerns" for millions on Medicare

Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug may substantially raise premium costs for millions of Medicare patients and inflate costs for the government program itself, experts say. The drug, called Aduhelm and administered by infusion, will cost $56,000 for a year of treatment per patient, Biogen announced last week. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug amid controversy over its expense and efficacy. That raises "serious cost concerns for both patients and payers, particularly Medicare," according to a recent analysis from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.