Q5: Public invited to attend Memorial Day celebration for veterans

Jan Courtright, President of American Legion Auxiliary Post 129 in Stillwater is excited to invite the community to attend a Memorial Day celebration for local veterans.

Courtright has been the president of this organization for four years and she said she also presides over the meetings.

Courtright also runs the Oklahoma Girls State program for the Stillwater Post.

The celebration will be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Granny’s Kitchen, where local veterans will receive poppy flowers.

1. Is there a reason poppies are given versus other flowers?

Here is a website with a short story of the poppies. https://www.legion.org/poppyday/history

2. Is this open to the public and if so are there restrictions?

Yes, no restrictions

3. Is this an annual event, and if so, did COVID-19 affect it last year?

Yes. American Legion Auxiliary chapters across the nation participate in this event on the Friday before Memorial Day each year. We did not participate last year because of COVID.

4. Why would you like the community to know about this and what would you like them to know?

We would love to give out our stock of poppies to remind citizens of our Veteran’s sacrifices.

5. Why is this event important for the community?

Reminds us of Veterans' sacrifices. – see website above.

– Ashlynd Huffman