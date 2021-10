Malaysia's foreign minister expressed disappointment Monday at Myanmar's failure to cooperate with an ASEAN envoy, warning that the country's junta chief could be excluded from an upcoming summit of the bloc. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been under pressure to address a February coup in Myanmar and subsequent crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 1,100 people. Members of the 10-nation group have pushed for an end to the troubles, with a Bruneian official chosen as an envoy due to visit Myanmar to meet with the opposing factions. But an apparent reluctance to grant the envoy access to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi rankled Malaysia during a video call between ASEAN foreign ministers on Monday.

