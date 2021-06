Tokyo Games: The Olympics have been postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.© TBEN. Olympic teams should be immediately isolated if they arrive in Japan with someone infected with the coronavirus, a Games official said on Sunday, after members of the Ugandan team tested positive. Hidemasa Nakamura, a senior official for the Tokyo 2020 Games, said it is “highly likely that people will come into close contact with an infected person if they travel on the same plane.” “We will immediately prepare a system to isolate and test them before we even determine (if they have had close contact with an infected person),” he said on a show about the coronavirus measures from public broadcaster NHK. .