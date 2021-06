Portland Community College cites vaccine hesitancy and high immunization rates Portland Community College won't require its staff or students to be vaccinated this fall, the college announced Monday, June 21. While in-person classes will be held for the upcoming fall term, PCC won't require vaccination as a condition of enrollment or employment, for several reasons. The community college says the rate of vaccination among staff and students already exceeds the statewide goal of 70% according to surveys the college conducted. Moreover, not everyone is on board with getting the shots. "Because vaccination access and hesitancy looks different across racial lines,...