Georgia State

Georgia deputy demoted after police dog's death in hot car

Brunswick News
 13 days ago

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in Georgia has been demoted after the death of a police dog he was handling. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said Sgt. Willie Barkley, now a deputy, was working overnight May 13 when he left K-9 officer Khan asleep in the car while he was working on reports. Barkley then went home and left Khan in the car. When he awoke the next day, he found Khan dead in the car, WMAZ-TV reported.

thebrunswicknews.com
