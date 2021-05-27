2 voted off Exxon Mobil's board

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.