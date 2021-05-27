Cancel
Ford aims for 40% of sales to be electric

By TOM KRISHER
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it's spending to develop them. The automaker said in a presentation for investors Wednesday that it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That brings the total spend to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of South Korea.

journalgazette.net
Related
EconomyArkansas Online

Gas-powered cars out by 2040 as Honda goes all in on electric

Honda Motor has become the first of Japan's automakers to state publicly that it will phase out sales of gasoline-powered cars completely, setting 2040 as the goal and giving newly minted Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe a once-in-a-career chance to put his stamp on a firm that can trace its lineage back 84 years.
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Has A New Plan To Reduce EV Emissions

While electric cars are helping reduce global emissions, the electricity used to recharge them often uses non-renewable energy sources that generate greenhouse gases. To help lower the use of non-renewable energy sources, Toyota is trialing a new Clean Assist program in California for owners of the Prius Prime and RAV4 Prime that offers carbon-free charging.
Carsmotor1.com

Honda wants to phase out ICE, switch to EV by 2040

Honda has officially announced that it wants to stop selling internal combustion-engined vehicles after the year 2040, in a bid to align itself with what other major automakers say they are doing. The end goal is to offer a more environmentally-friendly lineup of cars and eventually become carbon-neutral, although achieving that goal is still years, possibly decades away - Ford doesn’t expect to get there until at least 2050, for instance.
BusinessCarscoops

Renault And STMicroeletronics Partner On Microchips For EVs And Hybrids

Renault announced a new deal with STMicroeletronics, a Franco-Italian electronics company, to develop microchips that will make its hybrids and EVs more efficient. “ST and Renault Group share a common vision for more sustainable mobility,” said Jean-Marc Chery, CEO of STMicroelectronics, in a statement. “This partnership will be another step forward in the progressive decarbonization process initiated by the mobility industry and its supply chain.”
Kennesaw, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Electric car advocates make their case in Kennesaw

KENNESAW — Advocates, dealers and aficionados gathered in the parking lot of Town Center Mall Saturday to show off the latest electric vehicle models and, hopefully, win some converts. The showcase was part of a Department of Energy-funded initiative dubbed “Drive Electric Georgia,” organized by Clean Cities-Georgia and EV Club...
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Announces End Date For Combustion Engines In Europe

One of the world's biggest and most famous automakers has confirmed it will cease combustion-engined passenger vehicle sales by 2035. Volkswagen board member for sales, Klaus Zellmer, told German newspaper Muenchner Merkur, via Reuters, the automaker will shift entirely to electric vehicles in Europe in 14 years' time. "In Europe,...
BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports: Does Volkswagen Own Lamborghini and Bugatti?

The Volkswagen Group owns a lot more than just the Volkswagen brand you might see on the road these days. This isn’t an uncommon practice, but Volkswagen is one of the larger umbrella brands to own a few smaller brands under it. Those brands include Lamborghini and Porsche. Stellantis owns quite a number of brands, both in the U.S. and in Europe.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden's EV charging push could boost automakers taking on Tesla

June 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's plan to spend billions on U.S. charging networks could encourage more Americans to buy electric vehicles, giving General Motors (GM.N) and Ford Motor (F.N) much-needed fuel in the battle against Tesla Inc (TSLA.O). Biden's administration on Thursday embraced a bipartisan Senate deal to...
Carsmotor1.com

VW CEO says self-driving, not electrification will change cars most

Even though the main focus at Volkswagen is changing the company and its cars by embracing electrification, the company’s CEO actually sees self-driving tech as the field that will change cars most. Herbert Diess argues that cars will become much more different due the addition of autonomous driving features than they would have become just by changing their powertrain to electric.
CarsThe Day

Demand soars for Ford's all-electric F-150 Lightning: 100,000 orders placed

Ford Motor Co. hit another milestone with its all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. The company has confirmed reaching 100,000 reservations since its global debut several weeks ago at world headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. "We're super excited about the demand," Emma Bergg, Ford spokeswoman, told the Detroit Free Press. "Reservations are...
Kansas City, KSgmauthority.com

General Motors Fairfax Assembly Plant Down Until August 16th

The General Motors Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, will be down until August 16th due to the ongoing global microchip shortage. The plant downtime was announced in a letter sent to General Motors dealerships. The Fairfax facility is responsible for production of the Chevy Malibu sedan and Cadillac XT4 crossover.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Defense ISV Electric Concept Side-By-Side With Diesel GM Defense ISV: Photo Gallery

GM Defense, the military product division for General Motors, is set to ramp up production the new GM Defense ISV, or Infantry Squad Vehicle, which is powered by the 2.8L I4 LWN turbodiesel baby Duramax engine. However, in addition to producing the diesel-powered GM Defense ISV, the subsidiary also recently developed a new all-electric ISV concept, and now, we’re putting both models side-by-side for a comparison.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

A $5 Billion Boost For Autonomous Vehicles

If General Motors (NYSE:GM) is going to be a great investment over the next decade I don't think it will be because people buy electric trucks or the company develops a compelling electric SUV. The company's long-term future is tied to Cruise, the autonomous ride-sharing company GM bought in 2016.
Businessconceptcarz.com

New Head of Fleet announced for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

• Rob Holdcroft appointed Head of Fleet, replacing Claire English. Milton Keynes: Following the announcement of a number of changes in senior leadership roles at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles last month, the brand is pleased to name its new Head of Fleet. Rob Holdcroft, currently National Sales Manager for the brand,...
CarsGreen Car Reports

Fully electric Volvo XC90 Recharge teased with lidar and "AI-driven super computer"

An all-electric successor to the Volvo XC90—likely called XC90 Recharge—will be unveiled next year, Volvo confirmed Thursday in a press release, adding that the electric SUV will feature advanced driver-assist tech. As the automaker hinted at previously, the XC90 Recharge will get standard lidar sensors from Silicon Valley firm Luminar...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Electric Vehicle Market To Contribute In The Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the electric vehicle (EV) market in the US.