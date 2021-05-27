Cancel
NBA

Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores 13 with eight boards

 22 days ago

Barrett tallied 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 win over the Hawks. The 20-year-old came up two rebounds shy of posting his second straight double-double. Over his first two career playoff games, Barrett is averaging 13.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers on 37.9 percent field-goal shooting in that span. The second-year guard will look to keep up his solid production in points and rebounds in Game 3 on Friday.

Rj Barrett
NBA
Violent Crimes
New York Knicks
Basketball
Sports
RJ Barrett Has Accomplished Something Only Eight Other Players Have Ever Done

One of the great understated accomplishments of Duke’s 2018-19 team was just how smoothly RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson co-existed. And actually that’s the wrong word: they thrived as teammates. It might not have been that way. Barrett has clearly shown an alpha personality on the court and did so...
Knicks' RJ Barrett says timing 'perfect' for Canadian basketball team

It wasn’t quite the 21st birthday RJ Barrett envisioned. Instead of celebrating out on the town with friends and family, the New York Knicks guard marked the milestone in a hotel room in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, waiting to join his Canadian national men’s basketball teammates as they push for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.
Knicks Notes: IQ turns 22, RJ delights Canadian coach, disgruntled young stars

Let us kick off this Thursday with a shoutout to the birthday boy, Immanuel Quickley. Meanwhile, the Canadian Patriot (Le patriote canadien) RJ Barrett is practicing with his nation’s Olympic team, which is coached by Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors. RJ’s national team coach was quite complimentary of the Knicks wing, who just turned 21 himself.
Knicks guard RJ Barrett in Kobe Bryant, LeBron James company just two years into NBA career

The New York Knicks may have bowed out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but there is a lot of reason to be optimistic about the future of this franchise. While Julius Randle is the star of the show, RJ Barrett also took massive strides in year two. He saw his averages across the board all improve from his rookie campaign while helping the Knicks secure the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Young Scores 36 Points, Hawks Finish off Knicks in Game 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young put the finishing touches on his impressive first playoff series with 36 points and nine assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 103-89 in Game 5. Clint Capela backed up his confident words from a day earlier with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who will play the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in their first trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2016. That series begins Sunday. Young never looked like a playoff rookie, hitting the winning shot with 0.9 seconds left in the opener and scoring at least 20 points in every game.
Knicks eliminated by Hawks

Trae Young put the finishing touches on his impressive first playoff series with 36 points and nine assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 103-89 in Game 5. Clint Capela backed up his confident words from a day earlier with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who will play the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in their first trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2016. That series begins Sunday. Young never looked like a playoff rookie, hitting the winning shot with 0.9 seconds left in the opener and scoring at least 20 points in every game.
Knicks Interested at Damian Lillard

Lillard has ties with Knicks helper Johnnie Bryant. Following an ignominious ending to the season, Portland Trail Blazers’ superstar point guard Damian Lillard is currently creating interest around the globe. According to Berman, the Knicks have a great deal to cope to Portland if they want to. The secret to...
Ogunbowale scores final eight to rally Wings past Storm

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer with less than a second left capped a 12-point comeback for the Dallas Wings in a 68-67 win that snapped the Seattle Storm’s five-game winning streak on Sunday night. Ogunbowale finished with 24 points and her clutch shot helped the Wings (3-5) return...
A Knicks Squirmish for a Star this Offseason

Despite an early exit you can’t look back at the Knicks’ first season under head coach Tom Thibodeau, as nothing but a success story. Preseason predictions had New York winning in the neighborhood of 20 games, and instead they won 41 games and made the playoffs for the first time in seven years. They still have lots of work to do, and they desperately need more scoring especially from a shooting guard who can knock down three point shots, much like Atlanta added this past offseason. What they really need is a Super Star player, and this year’s success along with the coaching of Thibs, makes the Knicks an attractive landing spot. In the above segment, Eric Hannmann and I discuss the possibilities of certain players making their way to Knicks this offseason including Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul.
Wall to the Kentucky Knicks?

Bad idea. Just keep Derrick Rose. Rose will cost 10-12 mill as opposed to 45 mill for Wall. Rockets might need to trade their Top 5 pick to unload Wall’s contract. John is my guy, loved watching him play for the Wizards. But he is absurdly overpaid right now by NBA standards because he’s not able to play at a superstar level. I can’t see anybody creating the space for him without a great incentive.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 24 with 13 boards

Jokic finished Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the Suns with 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes. The Suns' defense swarmed Jokic virtually any time he touched the ball, but the newly minted MVP did what he could to lead the way for a Nuggets team that shot only 40.0 percent from the field. Through two games, Phoenix has done a good job of limiting Jokic as a scorer, though he's still been a productive fantasy option, totaling 22 rebounds, nine assists, three steals, three blocks and three three-pointers in 66 minutes.
During the most recent in-person combine, only Zion, RJ, Dre, Ja, and...

.. Darius Garland skipped everything, including measurements. And even Garland was hurt, I think. But then participation would fall off in tiers. Like the projected lottery guys might not do drills. And only the projected 2nd round guys would play 5-on-5. But this year seems to be accelerating the trend of non-participation. Chris Duarte declined the invite, and he's late lottery at best.
