Knicks' RJ Barrett: Scores 13 with eight boards

Despite an early exit you can’t look back at the Knicks’ first season under head coach Tom Thibodeau, as nothing but a success story. Preseason predictions had New York winning in the neighborhood of 20 games, and instead they won 41 games and made the playoffs for the first time in seven years. They still have lots of work to do, and they desperately need more scoring especially from a shooting guard who can knock down three point shots, much like Atlanta added this past offseason. What they really need is a Super Star player, and this year’s success along with the coaching of Thibs, makes the Knicks an attractive landing spot. In the above segment, Eric Hannmann and I discuss the possibilities of certain players making their way to Knicks this offseason including Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul.