Computer Technology Division

He helps you figure out what you want to do with technology, and makes clear and specific suggestions about the best tools on your budget. And he’s one of the most responsive and personable professionals I’ve ever met. With Wi-Fi connections, remote controls and glossy designs, these digital frames make good holiday gifts. It’s a nonprofit membership group with 300 collegiate and 100 skilled member chapters.

Laptop Computer, Computer Systems, Computer Hardware, Plc, Engineering Technology, IBM, Cloud Companies
ComputersPhysics World

The growing pains of quantum computing

Taken from the 2021 Physics World Quantum Science & Technology Briefing, where it appeared under the headline "From infancy to adolescence". You can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. As the field of quantum computing matures, new challenges are emerging. Ilyas Khan, the chief executive of Cambridge...
Cell Phonesatoallinks.com

The importance of the hard disk in a computer

For a few years now, mobile devices : smartphones, tablets, PDAs, digital diaries … have been winning over laptops and computers as the most used electrFor a few years now, mobile devices : smartphones, tablets, PDAs, digital diaries … have been winning over laptops and computers as the most used electronic devices. Even wearables like smart watches and bracelets also add to this phenomenon.
ComputersCIO

The Beauty of Edge Computing

The age-old saying that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” may help explain why virtually everyone has their own view on what we can expect from computing at the edge. For some it’s the realization of autonomous vehicles; for others it may be industrial automation or more effective monitoring of patient health. The reality is that edge is a concept that is subjective to an individual’s experience and vision, with applications and use cases still taking shape and many more not yet on the drawing board.
Coding & ProgrammingMAA Online

Introduction to Computational Origami

The field of computational origami has to do with questions we can ask about paper folding that are computational in nature. For example, given a collection of crease lines drawn on a piece of paper, how can we tell if exactly these creases can be used to fold the paper into a flat object? In 1996 Bern and Hayes proved that this problem is NP-hard, and in doing so paved the way for numerous researchers to investigate other computational problems having to do with folding (and unfolding) processes. This subject lives in the larger field of computational geometry, and the first major reference appeared in 2007 with the publication of Geometric Folding Algorithms by Erik Demaine and Joseph O'Rourke.
ComputersDaily Record

Speed up your computer

I get asked a lot about computer performance. Many get frustrated when programs take a significant amount of time to load, saving files seems to take ages, or they feel you could take a long walk while the computer turns on. I want to share a few strategies that may help you speed up your computer.
Softwarereportsgo.com

High-Performance Computing Software Market by Technology Innovations and Growth 2021 to 2026

Industry Growth Analysis Report on “ High-Performance Computing Software Market size | Industry Segment by Applications (Academic Research , Bio-Sciences / Healthcare , Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) , Aerospace/Defense , EDA/IT , Financial Services and Government), by Type (On-Cloud and On-Premise), Regional Outlook Opportunity, Market Demand, Latest Trends, High-Performance Computing Software Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Leading Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
ComputersComputer Weekly

The drive towards computational storage

The IT industry is always striving to overcome bottlenecks, and one of the biggest is input/output (I/O). Whether it is memory bandwidth, network bandwidth or how quickly a high-resolution screen can be refreshed, the speed at which data can be copied by the CPU (central processing unit or microprocessor) to an external device limits overall performance.
Computerssecurityintelligence.com

Confidential Computing: The Future of Cloud Computing Security

Two years ago, a group of tech companies introduced a new roadmap for cloud computing security. Confidential computing “uses hardware-based techniques to isolate data, specific functions, or an entire application from the operating system, hypervisor or virtual machine manager, and other privileged processes,” says IEEE Spectrum. So, what sets this apart from other digital defense efforts? How does it work?
Cell Phonesmeanmicio.org

Liberating our mobile computing

Last week I got the PineTime, a free/libre smartwatch. In the past months, I’ve been working on MyGNUHealth and porting it to the PinePhone. Why doing so? Because running free/libre operating systems and having control of the applications on your mobile phones and wearables is the right thing to do.
Computersubuntu.com

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology taps Canonical for cloud computing overhaul

New OpenStack and Kubernetes deployments improve computing performance for researchers, ease management pains for IT staff. SAUDI ARABIA, June 8, 2021 — Canonical, the publisher ofUbuntu, announced today that it is working with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), a postgraduate university in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia, on a major upgrade of its cloud computing infrastructure. The project makes it easier and more economical for KAUST to manage its cloud environment while ensuring the high levels of computing performance that researchers need.
ComputersTechRadar

iDrive Compute review

IDrive Compute is a newcomer to the cloud computing space, but an in-depth analysis of its VPS solutions shows that it’s right up there with the best in the industry. With the best VPS hosting, you can host a website, take advantage of powerful cloud computing, and do much, much more. There are numerous options available, including the increasingly popular iDrive Compute.
Coding & ProgrammingAPS Physics

Upgrading a Hybrid Computing Algorithm

Researchers outline a protocol for performing a popular quantum-classical machine-learning algorithm with a so-called measurement-based quantum computer, which could allow for more resource-efficient calculations. Much like toddlers turning two, researchers working on quantum computers have reached that awkward “in-between” phase: They are beginning to understand the full potential of what...
Computerscioreview.com

JLT Mobile Computers Launches MT3010A Tablet Computer

JLT Mobile Computers has announced the release of the MT3010A tablet computer, which runs on Android 9 suitable for deployment in areas like warehousing. FREMONT, CA: JLT Mobile Computers, a prominent developer of computers for demanding situations, announces the release of the MT3010A tablet computer, which runs on Android 9. The fully robust tablet is suitable for deployment in areas like warehousing, logistics, food & beverage, transportation, and ports due to its small 10-inch form factor and lightweight.
Businesslawstreetmedia.com

Hewlett-Packard Sued for Patent Infringement of Cloud Computing Technologies

A complaint filed in the Western District of Texas on Friday alleged that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. has infringed several patents held by Intellectual Ventures I LLC and Intellectual Ventures II LLC. The defendant is accused of illegally using or incorporating Intellectual Ventures’ patented works in their products for data virtualization and storage.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Conformal Bayesian Computation

We develop scalable methods for producing conformal Bayesian predictive intervals with finite sample calibration guarantees. Bayesian posterior predictive distributions, $p(y \mid x)$, characterize subjective beliefs on outcomes of interest, $y$, conditional on predictors, $x$. Bayesian prediction is well-calibrated when the model is true, but the predictive intervals may exhibit poor empirical coverage when the model is misspecified, under the so called ${\cal{M}}$-open perspective. In contrast, conformal inference provides finite sample frequentist guarantees on predictive confidence intervals without the requirement of model fidelity. Using 'add-one-in' importance sampling, we show that conformal Bayesian predictive intervals are efficiently obtained from re-weighted posterior samples of model parameters. Our approach contrasts with existing conformal methods that require expensive refitting of models or data-splitting to achieve computational efficiency. We demonstrate the utility on a range of examples including extensions to partially exchangeable settings such as hierarchical models.
Softwarelosalamosreporter.com

LANL: New Integration Of Cloud Technology With LANL High-Performing Computing Systems Leads To More Efficient Research Efforts

‘Charliecloud’ empowers users to explore innovative solutions to complex problems using next-generation computing applications, while minimizing disruptions from system upgrades. Photo Courtesy LANL. LANL NEWS. Through ongoing collaboration between Los Alamos National Laboratory and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), laboratory researchers are now able to use the power of cloud technologies...
Garden City, NYadelphi.edu

Scientific Computing

Institutions and organizations across the country need scientists with strong computational abilities who can develop, analyze and execute computational algorithms. When you minor in scientific computing, you’ll learn how to apply computational thinking to large-scale data sets and produce efficient, structured solutions to real-world science problems. This minor is ideal for students majoring in biology, chemistry, physics or computer science who are interested in adding a highly marketable skill set in a growing field to their professional tool kit.
SoftwareCIO

Unlocking Value with AI-Powered Automation

As digital transformation accelerates across the globe in nearly every industry — fueled, in part, by the challenges posed by COVID-19 — companies are increasingly faced with managing the critical IT systems and complex applications that span the hybrid cloud landscape. It is no surprise, therefore, that when I talk with clients, the one topic that is increasingly top of mind is something that has been with us since the dawn of the industrial age — automation.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

OpenCV launches Modelplace.AI, an innovative marketplace for Artificial Intelligence models

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. OpenCV, a world leader in Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence, today announced the public launch of Modelplace.AI, a breakthrough new service for those seeking AI models and AI model creators. Modelplace provides a centralized marketplace for AI models that benefits two important groups in the AI community - AI application developers and AI model developers.