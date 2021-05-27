Computer Technology Division

The field of computational origami has to do with questions we can ask about paper folding that are computational in nature. For example, given a collection of crease lines drawn on a piece of paper, how can we tell if exactly these creases can be used to fold the paper into a flat object? In 1996 Bern and Hayes proved that this problem is NP-hard, and in doing so paved the way for numerous researchers to investigate other computational problems having to do with folding (and unfolding) processes. This subject lives in the larger field of computational geometry, and the first major reference appeared in 2007 with the publication of Geometric Folding Algorithms by Erik Demaine and Joseph O'Rourke.