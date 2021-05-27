Cancel
Judge Harvey L. Yates Remembered Through Endowed Gift to Law School

University of Arkansas
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Freeman and his wife Barbara Yates Freeman (B.S.'70) have made a gift of $50,000 from the James I. Freeman Charitable Trust to establish the Judge Harvey L. Yates Endowed Memorial Scholarship in the School of Law. The gift is a tribute to Yates Freeman's late brother, the Honorable Harvey L. Yates (J.D. '72), who attributed much of his judicial success to his legal education and relationships made at the School of Law.

