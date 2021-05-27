Cancel
UMaine ace undeterred by losses going into America East baseball tournament

By Larry Mahoney
Bangor Daily News
 2021-05-27

University of Maine ace Nick Sinacola, who was chosen as the league's Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday, has lost his last two starts after going 8-1. But the junior right-hander had just one bad inning in each outing and he isn't concerned about it as he prepares to take the mound at 11:30 a.m. Thursday against host Stony Brook to open the four-team double-elimination America East Tournament at Joe Nathan Field in Stony Brook, New York.

bangordailynews.com
