UMaine ace undeterred by losses going into America East baseball tournament

The Minnesota State High School Baseball and Softball tournaments are getting underway today at various sites around the state, and Section 1 participants in the state baseball tournament include Hayfield in the Class A tournament. The Vikings, who come into the tournament unbeaten at 23-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state in the last Class A poll earned the number one seed in the tournament, and they will open the tournament against unseeded Adrian-Ellsworth, the champion of Section 3 with a record of 14-12 at Faber Field in St. Cloud. Should the Vikings win, they would advance into the semi-finals against either No. 4 seed South Ridge or No. 5 seed Springfield at noon on Wednesday at Faber Field.