UMaine ace undeterred by losses going into America East baseball tournament
University of Maine ace Nick Sinacola, who was chosen as the league’s Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday, has lost his last two starts after going 8-1. But the junior right-hander had just one bad inning in each outing and he isn’t concerned about it as he prepares to take the mound at 11:30 a.m. Thursday against host Stony Brook to open the four-team double-elimination America East Tournament at Joe Nathan Field in Stony Brook, New York.bangordailynews.com