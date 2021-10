The Wadena-Deer Creek runners posted seven career personal records plus two season bests in their latest meet at Perham, Thursday, Oct. 7. The Wolverine girls varsity team continues to show strength as they took eighth place among some big names in the state. Lakeville South took first and Perham in second. Most every other team is made up of much larger school districts, yet WDC is hanging in there.

WADENA, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO