Faulkner County Quorum Court has begun a process where the county will receive $24 million in federal stimulus funding. Justices heard of the anticipated funding at Tuesday night’s Quorum Court Budget Committee meeting, when a proposed ordinance was presented for the accounting of the fund, a first step in the county being able to receive and spend the $24 million. The funding is provided through the American Rescue Plan federal program, a COVID-19 economic stimulus package signed into law March 11.