Looking to cap off a perfect weekend at home in as the race for the postseason tightens, the Missouri S&T women’s soccer team was back at Allgood-Bailey Stadium Sunday, Oct. 17 for a match with the Missouri-St. Louis Tritons. A first half goal by the Miners (6-4-2, 5-3-2) ended up being the difference in a closely contested match with the Tritons (6-6-2, 4-5-2) that ended with a final score of 1-0.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO