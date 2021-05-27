UACCM Adult Education Center in Conway hosts open house

• Conway Corp has named the winners of its Energy Smart Contest. Students in grades prekindergarten to fourth were asked to create posters, while students in fifth- through 12th-grades could choose to either submit typed essays or create digital videos on this year's contest theme "My Life, Powered By Conway Corp." Arushi Huq, a second-grader at Ellen Smith Elementary, won first place in the poster contest. In the fifth- through seventh-grade essay category, Payton Brannon, a fifth-grader at Courtway Middle School, won first place for her essay "My Life, Powered By Conway Corp." Luke Caldwell, a junior at Conway High School, won the eighth- through 12th-grade grade essay contest with his essay "Conway Corp: Making Conway a Community." The digital video contest was won by Colby Thompson, a Conway High School junior.