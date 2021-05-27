Cancel
Conway, AR

UACCM Adult Education Center in Conway hosts open house

By Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 13 days ago

The University of Arkansas Community College-Morrilton (UACCM) Adult Education Center in Conway will hold an open house for its relocated facility located on 1070 Markham Street. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3. Conway Area Chamber of Commerce staff will be on-site for a ribbon-cutting...

