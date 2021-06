St. Joseph High School held its Senior Awards presentations May 12 where college scholarships, academic recognitions, and sports achievements were announced. The Father Dellert Award, which honors the top all-around senior boy and girl, went to Caleb Mallett and Emma Pasierb. Father Sylvester Dellert pastored St. Joseph Church from 1955-69. Among other things, he started the school’s kindergarten program and oversaw construction of the former rectory.