Boozman, Senate EPW Committee approve record infrastructure investment legislation

A South Carolina Senate committee on Wednesday approved a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The Compassionate Care Act, sponsored by Sen. Tom Davis (R), would allow patients with qualifying conditions to possess and purchase up to two ounces of cannabis every two weeks. Members of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee passed the bill in a 9-5 vote. "You see poll after poll—even in South Carolina, even in the most conservative parts of South Carolina—showing that upwards of 70 percent, in some cases 80 percent, of South Carolinians want doctors to be able to provide this to their patients if in the doctor's opinion, it can be of benefit," Davis said. He also repeatedly made the case that his legislation "is the most conservative medical cannabis bill in the country." "I have promised this committee that I was going to come up with a bill that was truly a medical bill," Davis said. "That it was not a slippery slope to recreational use—was not a wink and a nod to recreational use." For the initial rollout, regulators would approve 15 licenses for vertically integrated marijuana businesses that would control production, distribution and sales. More than 100 dispensaries would be licensed to operate under the bill. The Senate version of the legislation would ban smokable marijuana products, while a separate House bill that's pending would give patients that option. Home cultivation would be prohibited under both versions. Additionally, the Senate version lists specific types of conditions that qualify for cannabis treatment, whereas the House measure would also allow physicians to recommend marijuana to any patient with a debilitating condition that the doctor is qualified to treat.