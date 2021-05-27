Cancel
Congress & Courts

Boozman, Senate EPW Committee approve record infrastructure investment legislation

By Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 2021-05-27

The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) unanimously passed a landmark surface transportation reauthorization bill to invest over $300 billion to repair and modernize roads and bridges, and which includes several priorities advanced by committee member U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR). “Infrastructure is a bipartisan issue because Americans...

