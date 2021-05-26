Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Experian enters income & employment verification spaces with new solutions

By Auto Fin Journal Staff
Auto Remarketing
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCOSTA MESA, Calif. - Complications created by the pandemic made the job of underwriting departments even more challenging since that segment of finance companies is tasked with confirming a myriad of details to ensure quality paper flows into portfolios. To support the collective recovery of businesses and consumers, Experian this...

www.autoremarketing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Bureau#Consumer Credit#Credit Report#Personal Loan#Calif Complications#Experian Verify#Screeners#Api#Corporate Cost Control#Ccc#Tax Credit Co#Tcc#Emptech#Experian Mortgage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Smart Fintech launches alternative payment service SmartPay

Smart Fintech has launched SmartPay, the first alternative payment service authorised by the National Bank of Romania. The fintech aims to execute in 2021 a number of several thousand payments per month through the SmartPay solution and expects the Open Banking competition to start in Romania. SmartPay is the first...
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Commonwealth Bank launches fast credit solution

Commonwealth Bank has re-entered the small business receivables finance market, launching what it calls a ‘fully digitised working capital solution’ that offers credit on unpaid customer invoices. The bank worked with tech company Waddle, a Xero business that has developed a cash flow finance platform, to gain access to a...
Technologyaithority.com

SimpleNexus Integration With Finicity’s Mortgage Verification Service Gives Lenders A Simpler, Faster Way To Verify Borrower Assets, Income And Employment

SimpleNexus developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, announced an integration with Finicity’s Mortgage Verification Service (MVS) that allows lenders to streamline the verification of applicants’ assets, income and employment using a single embedded service. Finicity, a Mastercard company and leading...
Economyswiowanewssource.com

HWS Enters into An Exclusive Partnership with Mrs. LTC to Offer Long-Term Care Claim Processing for Household Employers

STERLING, Va., June 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeWork Solutions (HWS), the industry expert in household payroll and employment taxes, has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Mrs. LTC, a leading provider of Long-Term Care Claims processing. The new partnership will provide HWS customers with a top-quality resource for processing long-term care claims.
Personal Financearxiv.org

Leveraging Multiple Online Sources for Accurate Income Verification

Income verification is the problem of validating a person's stated income given basic identity information such as name, location, job title and employer. It is widely used in the context of mortgage lending, rental applications and other financial risk models. However, the current processes surrounding verification involve significant human effort and document gathering which can be both time-consuming and expensive. In this paper, we propose a novel model for verifying an individual's income given very limited identity information typically available in loan applications. Our model is a combination of a deep neural network and hand-engineered features. The hand engineered features are based upon matching the input information against income records extracted automatically from various publicly available online sources (e.g. this http URL, H-1B filings, government employee salaries). We conduct experiments on two data sets, one simulated from H-1B records and the other from a real-world data set of peer-to-peer (P2P) loan applications obtained from one of the world's largest P2P lending platform. Our results show a significant reduction in error of 3-6% relative to several strong baselines. We also perform ablation studies to demonstrate that a combined model is indeed necessary to achieve state-of-the-art performance on this task.
Credits & LoansMissoulian

Experian Boost Review

Having a great credit score can have a major impact on your quality of life, but building a strong credit score can take years. Experian, one of the three credit reporting bureaus, wants to make it easier. Experian Boost is a free service that allows consumers to add additional data to their credit histories with the goal of improving their FICO score.
Technologybestadvice.co.uk

Smartr365 partners with Experian

Smartr365 has launched a commercial and strategic partnership with Experian. Smartr365 users can now access Experian’s open banking and credit reference data on behalf of clients. With the Smartr365 HomeBuyer app, customers can progress their applications when and wherever without the need for multiple logins or data entries. The HomeBuyer...
Personal FinanceTimes Union

Synergy One Lending Launches Digital Verification of Income and Employment

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. By introducing digital verification of income and employment, Synergy One creates an experience that empowers borrowers and reduces friction in the mortgage approval process, leveraging data from an array of major financial institutions and payroll processors. With this data integration Synergy One Lending further meets their goal of providing a balance of speed, ease, and expertise™.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Marketware International Partners Orion Advisor Solutions to Offer Innovative Tech to Banks, Broker-Dealers, Enterprise level Institutions

Reveals that it has formed a strategic alliance with Orion Advisor Solutions in order to offer banking institutions, broker-dealers, and various enterprise-level institutions access to Orion’s innovative technologies. Marketware currently operates as a global enterprise offering “customized” retail financial products and solutions. Marketware management also offers thought leadership, relationship and...
Politicsmcafeetaft.com

Form I-9 verification flexibilities further extended to August 31 for employers onboarding remote employees

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is continuing its discretion to defer the physical presence requirements associated with the Employment Eligibility Verification (Form I-9) under Section 274A of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) until August 31, 2021. Initially, the flexibilities only applied to employers and workplaces that were operating 100% remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported in an earlier article, those flexibilities were later extended to employers and workplaces that opted for a hybrid remote and onsite work environment, but the flexibilities were set to expire on May 31st.
NFLwayssay.com

Customer Identity Verification: 5 Promising Solutions For All Enterprises

Identity, something that is mandatory to be unique, something that everyone has their own, and is crucial in this modern era. Identity is the most valuable possession and protection of it is something that must be neglected at any cost. Do you have any clue about the emergence of identity...
Economyscoopnest.com

employment

More young people could become successful social entrepreneurs if obstacles holding them back were removed. @UNDESA report shows the potential of youth social entrepreneurship to support youth employment & development 🌎 #WorldYouthReport. Unfair payment for equivalent work. In 1983, 80% of Japan’s workers had “lifetime employment” with much better benefits....
Economythedailyinsurancenews.com

FSC Korea Set to Grant First Insurance Firms MyData Licences

The granting of licenses to insurance companies is intended to help diversify the service areas of the MyData platform. South Korea’s FSC (Financial Services Commission) has granted Aiji Net, an AI-based insurance fintech company, a MyData license and preliminary approval to Daegu Bank, Jeonbuk Bank, KB Capital, Kyobo Life Insurance, Shinhan Life Insurance and KB Insurance .
Newport Beach, CAthedailyinsurancenews.com

Alliant hires M&A insurance, tax experts

Alliant Insurance Services Inc. announced on Wednesday that it has hired a merger and acquisition insurance expert from specialist agency Vale Insurance Partners LLC and a tax expert from KPMG as senior vice presidents of mergers and acquisitions. David Cohen, who is moving from New York-based Vale to Alliant in...
Googlethedailyinsurancenews.com

SCC reminds Virginians to prepare for summer activities by reviewing their insurance coverage

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]. Although summer means sun, fun and travel for many, it can also mean increased risks. These risks can include but are not limited to stolen luggage and other items; Collisions on busy motorways; Illness while absent; Backyard pool and barbecue accidents or mishaps on boats, jet skis, RVs, and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).
Carsthedailyinsurancenews.com

10 tips to reduce your car and home insurance premium

Widespread data shows that more than 6.6 million vehicles on South Africa’s roads are uninsured, while some homes are up to 60% underinsured. According to Budget Insurance, an alarming amount of South Africans would have to pay thousands of rand out of pocket if their vehicle was in an accident or their home was broken into or destroyed.
Businesssmenews.org

Visa acquires European open banking platform Tink

Visa has signed an agreement to acquire European open banking platform Tink for €1.8bn (£1.5bn). Visa will pay the sum, inclusive of cash and retention incentives, to acquire Tink, a platform which allows its customers to access aggregated financial data, uses smart financial services such as risk insights and account verification and build personal finance management tools.
EconomyCleveland Jewish News

Splash Financial secures $44.3M in Series B funding round

Digital lending platform Splash Financial secured $44.3 million in a new Series B funding round, according to a news release. The funding will come from new partners DST Global, Citi Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, Firebolt Ventures, and existing investors CMFG Ventures and Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures. “We’re thrilled about what...