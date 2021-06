Patriots Mailbag: Could Young Wide Receiver Be Surprise Roster Candidate?. The Boston Red Sox might be down on home turf but they’re never really out. Red Sox manager Alex Cora and outfielder Alex Verdugo on Friday night both credited Fenway Park crowds for pushing the team to comeback wins in 2021. The Red Sox lead the major leagues with 23 come-from-behind wins on the campaign, and their most recent victories — Thursday over the Houston Astros and Friday over the Toronto Blue Jays — demonstrate the positive impact the Fenway Faithful often have on Boston’s players.