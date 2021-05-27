Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Army ROTC Satellite/Cross-Town Schools Commission Five Second Lieutenants

University of Arkansas
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U of A's Army ROTC — The Razorback Battallion — has two satellite schools (University of Arkansas, Fort Smith and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma) and two Cross-Town schools (NorthWest Arkansas Community College and John Brown University). Satellite schools have cadre and conduct classes and training on their campuses. Cross-Town schools do not have cadre nor conduct classes on their campuses, but come to our campus for their classes and training.

news.uark.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
City
Siloam Springs, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Government
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Arkansas Tech University#Military Training#College Students#State Schools#Community Schools#The Razorback Battallion#John Brown University#The United States Army#Military Science#The Engineering Corps#Active Duty Army#The Ordnance Corps#Texas Army National Guard#Field Artillery#Uafs#Razorback Battalion#Armyrotc Uark Edu#Facebook#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Related
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Windgate: UAFS associate professor of art history retiring in May

Works of art may be timeless but they do not exist outside of time. Art historians, through research and creativity, perform the essential task of contextualizing objects and ideas with the people that created them, and with people today. Mary B. Shepard, Ph.D., has spent her life both in this pursuit and, in recent years, educating students as an associate professor of art history at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. She is retiring in May.
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Fort Smith history: May 16-22

Arkansas Gov. David Pryor tours Fort Chaffee, a refugee center for Vietnamese refugees. May 17, 1898: Congress approves an act declaring the jail at Fort Smith a national prison, “for the confinement of persons convicted of crimes and misdemeanors in the United States courts and commissioners’ courts in the Indian Territory.”
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

Fayetteville vaccine clinic cancelled

The vaccine clinic scheduled for 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at the Northwest Health Emergency Department has been cancelled. The Northwest Health Emergency Department announced today that persons aged 12 and up will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow, May 18, at its vaccine clinic in Fayetteville, according to a release from the company.
Posted by
Just Go

Richest and Poorest Cities: Arkansas. Where Are Your Good Spots?

Arkansas is a state in the southern portion of the United States, nestled along the Mississippi River. The Arkansas economy has long been tied to the land's natural resources, but these ties have severed over time due to the globalization of the economy and a changing market. Agriculture, once a hallmark of the Arkansas economy, declined steadily over time, and new things took their place. Since World War II's conclusion, manufacturing and service industries have become more significant within the economy.
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
nwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Fayetteville, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Agricultural Experiment Station recognizes 4 faculty, staff for early career performance

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has named four faculty and staff the inaugural recipients of the Early Career Recognition of Professional Excellence (RoPE) Awards. The recipients are:. Faculty Award: Jiangchao Zhao, associate professor, animal science. Classified Research Support: Chad Hayes, research technician, department of poultry science. Non-Classified Research...
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Business

Woman-Run by Wright Lindsey Jennings Presents Kerri Elder

Kerri Elder is an accomplished entrepreneur and film producer who has significantly contributed to Arkansas’ economic development. With a background in investment banking and finance, Kerri moved to Fayetteville 30 years ago and founded the Elder Management Company, focusing on real estate and construction. In 2010, she expanded into the digital media industry alongside her son, Blake Elder. Their company, Rockhill Studios, produces award-winning films and continues to grow nationally. It is an established leader in the Arkansas film and TV industries.
Fort Smith, ARnwaonline.com

Fort Smith school moves learning to church after tornado

FORT SMITH -- An EF-1 tornado that hit the city earlier this month forced a school's students and staff to move through the end of the academic year. Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith became the place for prekindergarten through sixth grade on-site learning for Morrison Elementary School on Wednesday, according to a School District news release. The last day of school is May 28.
Fort Smith, ARtalkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40 nominations accepted through May 28

The deadline to nominate individuals for the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal’s 25th class of Forty Under 40 is May 28. The Business Journal annually recognizes promising young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field. Honorees must be under 40 as of the magazine publication date (Aug. 16)...
Springdale, ARArkansas Online

Business people

• Miranda Gauthier recently became president of the Springdale market for Today's Bank. She is a member of the graduating class of Springdale Chamber Leadership Class and serves as an ambassador for the Springdale Chamber of Commerce. • Chris Hawkins became a vice president of commercial lending at the Today's...
Washington County, ARArkansas Online

Washington County schools planning 'normal' graduations

FARMINGTON -- High school graduation season kicks off with in-person ceremonies for Prairie Grove High at 6 p.m. today, followed by Farmington graduation on Tuesday and Lincoln's commencement on Thursday. The ceremonies will look different than those last summer for the Class of 2020. All three high schools held in-person...
Bentonville, ARnwaonline.com

Thaden School celebrates first graduating class

BENTONVILLE -- Thaden School marked its first graduating class Friday with a commencement at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Twenty-eight graduates celebrated the school's milestone, said Clayton Marsh, founding head of school. "Everything has had a first," Marsh said of the young school. "This first commencement is a biggie."
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

Mask policies in state adapting to CDC guidance

More mask mandates began falling in Arkansas on Friday, a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear the coverings in most public places. Bentonville-based Walmart, which has more than 100 stores in the state, said in...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Thousands of dollars poured into Northwest Arkansas school board races

The four candidates for two seats on the Fayetteville School Board have combined to spend more than $11,000 on their campaigns this spring, with the two challengers accounting for the bulk of that spending, according to campaign finance reports filed this week. Most Northwest Arkansas school districts are holding their...
Fort Smith, ARArkansas Business

Fort Smith's ARCOM Gains Osteopathic Accreditation

The Arkansas Colleges of Health Education in Fort Smith has received accreditation for its Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine. ARCOM is scheduled to hold graduation ceremonies for its first class of 145 students on Friday. The school received accreditation from the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA), the agency recognized by the U.S Department of Education to accredit osteopathic medical schools in the country.