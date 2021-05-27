Army ROTC Satellite/Cross-Town Schools Commission Five Second Lieutenants
The U of A's Army ROTC — The Razorback Battallion — has two satellite schools (University of Arkansas, Fort Smith and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma) and two Cross-Town schools (NorthWest Arkansas Community College and John Brown University). Satellite schools have cadre and conduct classes and training on their campuses. Cross-Town schools do not have cadre nor conduct classes on their campuses, but come to our campus for their classes and training.news.uark.edu