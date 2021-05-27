Cancel
VA employee sentenced to prison for stealing veterans' personal information

By Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 13 days ago

A former program analyst for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) was sentenced to prison on Thursday afternoon after stealing personal information from veterans and VA employees. Phillip Hill, 35, of Malvern, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison by United States District Judge Kristine G. Baker. In the...

www.thecabin.net
