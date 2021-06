The California Public Utilities Commission has approved an application submitted by Cruise that will allow it to begin offering the public rides in its driverless robotaxis. Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors, will now be allowed to give the public rides in its autonomous and driverless robotaxi prototypes in the state of California. The company will not be allowed to charge passengers for the rides, however, and the robotaxi used must be remotely linked to a safety operator. While a total of eight AV companies are allowed to operate driverless vehicles on public roads in California, Cruise is the first company to be accepted into this new pilot program for offering public rides.