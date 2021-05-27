Cancel
John Dressel highlights day one of NCAA track prelims for CU Buffs by advancing to 10,000 final

By Pat Rooney
buffzone.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Dressel only has a few more races left in the tank with the Colorado Buffaloes. The decorated senior distance specialist is intent on making the most of his final runs. Dressel took the spotlight for the Buffs during the opening day of the NCAA West Preliminaries Wednesday in College Station, Texas, finishing seventh in the semifinal of the 10,000-meter run to advance to the national championship in two weeks in Eugene, Ore. Dressel finished in 29 minutes, 12.07 seconds to advance to the championship round in the 10,000 for the second time.

www.buffzone.com
