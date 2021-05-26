Viola L. (Weissenfluh) "Cupid" Olson

Gardener, collector of books, activist, town board member, RN, volunteer, purveyor of art, museum docent, court mediator, nurse to severely disabled children, founding member for the ALFA adult education program at Fitchburg State University, skier of Tuckerman Ravine, traveler of three continents, builder of summer camps, avid reader of mystery novels, decorator, Anglophile, patient warden of numerous cats, chickens, ducks, snakes, rabbits, and a raccoon and a dog, as well as four boisterous boys, homemaker, lover of holidays, cousin, friend, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Beverly Ann Mulholland left this world on June 8th at the age of 92, too short a time to have known this wonderful lady. She joins her husband of 66 years Thomas B. Mulholland, and her son and artist Thomas E. Mulholland who predeceased her.