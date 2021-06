With the final edition of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspapers sold out as people bid a “painful farewell,” its websites, applications, and social media accounts were disabled from midnight on Thursday.The URL of the website flashed “goodbye” and the text on the website thanked readers for supporting Apple News and Next Magazine.“We are now seeking legal advice and will notify subscribers again if we have the latest news,” an intimation on their now-defunct website reads.But Hong Kong’s activists scrambled to back up the articles by the tabloid on blockchain platforms, which allows to record or store information in a way that...