Faulkner County, AR

Letter to the editor

By Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 13 days ago

To the residents of Faulkner County, I read with interest a short while ago about some of the plans the Quorum Court has for the coming year. Even after the real tragedy of losing a child by wild dogs that were not properly restrained in my opinion, the court has once again denied the residents of an animal shelter for our county.

