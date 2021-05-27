Cancel
Arkansas State

It’s morning again in Arkansas

By CONGRESSMAN FRENCH HILL
Log Cabin Democrat
 13 days ago

After more than a year of hardship due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Arkansans are starting to transition back to a sense of pre-COVID normalcy. This would not have been possible without the accelerated production of three different lifesaving vaccines facilitated by President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. While many helpful and bipartisan pieces of legislation have helped sustain our economy and protect our families, the key to coming out of this pandemic is getting central Arkansans vaccinated. As more and more Arkansans are getting vaccinated, active COVID cases across the state decline.

