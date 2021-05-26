Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worland, WY

Financial advisors recognized

Cody Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Shaw and David Leighton, Financial Advisors with Legacy Financial Partners a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Worland, were named to the list of “Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams” published by Barron’s Magazine, a publication covering business and finance. The list recognizes wealth...

www.codyenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Worland, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Business Partners#Private Partners#Business Success#Ethical Standards#Legacy Financial Partners#Llc#Barron S Magazine#Wealth Advisory Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Personal FinanceLivingston Parish News

FINANCE | Why should you see a financial advisor?

The social distancing and stay-at-home orders necessitated by the coronavirus have led many of us to feel isolated. Still, we’ve fought back through social media, “virtual” gatherings and walks in the neighborhood, where we could greet friends and neighbors (from 6 feet away). But when you’re dealing with the financial effects of the virus and you’re investing alone, you could encounter some problems that may prove costly.
Personal Financethecommunityvoice.com

Measuring the value of a financial professional

Findings suggest that these relationships can make a difference for investors. What is a relationship with a financial professional worth to an investor? A 2019 study by Vanguard, one of the world’s largest money managers, attempted to answer that question. Vanguard’s whitepaper concluded that when an investor works with a...
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

Niche financial planning seen as the next frontier

As the financial planning industry continues to grow, evolve and consolidate, the best way to stand out from the herd might be to focus on a specific target market. The more specific the target, the better, according to a new research report. “Niche is a necessity because the future of...
Saint Petersburg, FLwealthmanagement.com

Focus Acquires $700 Million ARS Wealth Advisors

Focus Financial Partners, a publicly traded RIA consolidator, agreed to acquire ARS Wealth Management, a 24-year-old firm based in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to a Monday announcement. Details of the transaction were not disclosed, except for the expectation that it will close in the third quarter of 2021. ARS turned...
Personal FinanceNebraskaTV

Financial Planner: aging and financial planning

HOLDREGE, Neb. — Late-life planning may be something that many people are not comfortable with, but many will no doubt identify with. Financial Planner Tim Moomey has more info on the consequences of not being prepared. According to data compiled by the Social Security Administration, a man reaching age 65...
EconomyPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Addessi Financial Partners Founder Named Forbes Best in State Advisor

The Addessi Financial Partners team is proud to announce its founder and managing partner, Michael V. Addessi, has been named as a Forbes Best in State Advisor for 2021. Every year, nominations from across the country are accepted by an independent research firm based on a strict, pre-established set of requirements. Hundreds of thousands of potential nominees are quickly narrowed to approximately 30,000 advisors. Extensive quantitative and qualitative data is then used to compile the list of approximately 5,000 across our 50 states. Michael was selected as one of the top 375 wealth advisors representing the state of Florida. This accomplishment was a culmination of Michael’s leadership, our team’s dedication, and the wonderful families we serve. Our firm’s heritage dates back to 1983 when Michael initially established the firm as a tax and accounting practice while working full-time as an auditor for Lockheed Martin. Eventually, Michael and his wife Wendy made the leap in 1990 to allow him to concentrate his efforts exclusively on building the tax and accounting business. Wendy continued her work in the medical field while remaining an integral asset to the family’s growing firm. They were determined to see their vision through. Michael soon recognized the need for more comprehensive services and began building a firm consisting of a consortium of experts under “one roof.” Today the firm is home to a unique trusted advisory network where clients are afforded a coordinated planning experience. The warm and receptive atmosphere is evident at every interaction our clients have with our associates. Our team remains committed to providing the guidance and support clients need to achieve their unique financial goals. We are grateful for the trust our clients and their families place in us. We extend our congratulations to Michael and our team on achieving this prestigious recognition for his decades of hard work. We look forward to the future and continuing the values on which the firm was built. As part of our customized wealth management process, we offer investment services, retirement planning, estate design, business planning, risk management, as well as tax preparation services. Our team welcomes a conversation with you and your family. Feel free to contact our office at 16524 Pointe Village Drive, Suite 200 Lutz, FL 33558 phone: (813) 948-1343 or email us at info@addessifinancial.com with any question you may have.
Real Estatewealthmanagement.com

WMRE's Common Area: What Financial Advisors Should Know About REITs

In this episode, David Bodamer is joined by Abby McCarthy, senior vice president of investment affairs with Nareit, as they talk about what financial advisors should know about investing in REITs. McCarthy explains how investing in REITs can help diversify a portfolio, which can decrease overall risk. The common misconceptions...
Businessmoneytalksnews.com

The Biggest Threat to Retirees, According to Financial Advisers

When people reach retirement — or even when they simply are close to that stage of their lives — one fear looms especially large, today’s financial advisers report. An overwhelming percentage of advisers — 79% — say clients who are in or near retirement worry about outliving their money in retirement, according to the first-ever Allianz Life RIA Retirement Risk Review Study.
Tomah, WILa Crosse Tribune

Carlson Advisors in Tomah receives award

Carlson Advisors, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, has earned the 2020 Ameriprise Client Experience Award. Ameriprise said the award was given to Carlson Advisors because of their “ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service.” Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 and maintained stellar business results.
Marketsbeckershospitalreview.com

Financial Management

Considering revenue cycle outsourcing? Begin with the middle in mind. Digital patient access, intake and engagement: Delight patients, grow your bottom line. See the four elements of a winning patient access, intake and engagement strategy in this 6-chapter guide.
Barre, VTvermontbiz.com

Stubbs and Hilton-VanOsdall receive Behavioral Financial Advisor designation

Ellie Tobin Stubbs, BFA, Financial Advisor, and Gina Hilton-VanOsdall, BFA, Associate Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Barre, VT recently obtained the Behavioral Financial Advisor professional designation from Kaplan University and think2perform. Stubbs and Hilton-VanOsdall successfully completed the rigorous requirements, including training and an examination, teaching ways to mentor clients...
Personal Financemiltontimes.com

Financial mistakes

What’s the biggest financial mistake you can make? Choosing the wrong investments? Waiting too long to save for retirement? Underestimating the costs of retirement? All these are reasonable answers, but the biggest mistake you might make is not looking at your financial picture holistically – that is, not bringing into the picture all the elements of yourself.
Personal FinanceFinancial-Planning.com

Betterment launches new dashboard to be a co-pilot for financial advisors

As Wealthfront forges ahead with “self-driving money” for do-it-yourself investors, Betterment wants to ride in the front seat with financial advisors. The New York robo-advisor’s latest feature, named Co-pilot, is a new dashboard that pulls an advisor’s book of business into a single location and notifies them of chances to engage with clients. At launch, the tool will remind advisors of clients who need to accept invitations to the Betterment platform, approve account openings or designate beneficiaries. It will also ping advisors about pending and failed ACATs transfers.