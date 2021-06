After Matthew Dear switched from the finely tuned indie-crossover minimal techno of his early releases to the knotty avant-pop of 2007’s Asa Breed, which ended with a few acoustic guitar-driven tracks, he began working on other songs that prominently featured looped guitars and other organic instruments. Ultimately, he de-emphasized guitars on 2010’s ambitious, Bowie-esque Black City, which ended up being one of his most acclaimed albums. A decade later, he revisited the rootsy direction he didn’t fully explore at the end of the 2000s, and released some of this material as Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album.