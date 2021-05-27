Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

WISeKey joins digitalswitzerland aiming the development of a concerted approach to public and private issues in the field of digital technologies

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WISeKey joins digitalswitzerland aiming the development of a concerted approach to public and private issues in the field of digital technologies. Geneva, Switzerland "“ May 27, 2021 "“Â WISeKey International Holding Ltd...

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Digital Technologies#Wisekey#Streetinsider Premium#Wihn#Wkey#Swiss#Ai#Cybersecurity#The Oiste Foundation#The Oiste Foundation#Oiste#Trust Model#Digital Solidarity Fund#Paci#Trust Valley#Hyperledger#Liberty Alliance#Six Swiss Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Related
Bitcoincoingeek.com

Nigeria looking at blockchain and AI for digital innovation efforts: Minister

Nigeria is exploring blockchain, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies in its bid to promote an innovation-driven culture. This is according to the country’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami. Speaking at a recent event, the minister revealed that the government was committed to a national blockchain roadmap which it recently developed.
Marketsbostonnews.net

States Cloud Migration Services Market R & D including top key players Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of States Cloud Migration Services market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Computer Sciences Corporation, Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, VMware, WSM International LLC.
Businessnmtribune.com

IT Training Market Set to Grow with Massive CAGR by 2028. Major Players – CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, etc.

Industry Growth Insights (IGI) published a new report entitled, “International IT Training market” is an exceptional market study that provides the hottest detailed info and extensive analysis of this market. It offers a comprehensive summary of the market with in depth insights on essential aspects such as the present market situation, possible dimensions, quantity, and dynamics of this market. This study report produces a comprehensive evaluation of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the present market and assesses the potential results of the market throughout the forecast period, 2021 – 2028.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Nokia, Intel, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Nokia, Intel, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Altran Group (Aricent), IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Accenture, Schneider Electric, Saguna Networks, ADLINK Technology, ZTE Corporation, Vasona Networks.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Adaptive Security Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Rapid7

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Adaptive Security Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Adaptive Security market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Adaptive Security Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwarejewishbusinessnews.com

Israeli Startup Tonkean Raises $50 Million Led by Accel

Tonkean declares that it enables enterprises to accelerate operational velocity. Tonkean is an Israeli startup which offers an Operating System for Business Operations of the same name. The company just raised $50 million in Series B funding, led by Accel. – Founded in 2015 by CEO Sagi Eliyahu and CTO...
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Market R & D including top key players Dell Boomi, Informatica, Mulesoft

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Dell Boomi, Informatica, Mulesoft, Snaplogic, Celigo, IBM, Oracle, Jitterbit, Scribe Software, Dbsync, Flowgear, SAP.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Network security management Market Outlook: Investors Still Miss the Big Assessment

An extensive elaboration of the Global Network security management market strategy of the industry players in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand. The study starts with an introduction about the company/manufacturers profiling stating strategic concept behind business using methods to assess and analyze market. It also describes player/manufacturers strategy in the light of Porters, Value Chain & SWOT analysis, and based on that recommendation on players is derived like AeroVironment, AVAST, Clear Water Compliance, CynergisTek, Exodus Intelligence, FireEye, MetricStream, Netragard, Nettitude, Telus Security Labs, VSR & Zerodium.
Mental Healthmadinamerica.com

Digital Technologies Flatten Lived Experience of Psychosis and Collude with Neoliberal Medicalization

Researchers Suze Berkhout and Juveria Zaheer analyzed the emerging trend of mental health apps and digital technologies used in a first episode psychosis clinic and challenge claims that digital technologies empower service-user voices. Their new paper is part of a larger study that critically examines the early intervention model of treatment. In this paper, they draw attention to the risks and unexamined assumptions surrounding the adoption of digital technologies in the mental health field:
Businessthefastmode.com

KT to Invest in Fintech Firm Webcash Group

KT, the second largest telecom business in South Korea, recently announced that it will invest KRW 23.6billion ($USD20.9 million) in Webcash group to establish a strategic alliance relationship for B2B business. Webcash group is a leading domestic B2B fintech firm which possesses various fintech platform and technology, such as Banking...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Contributions in Data Centres & excellence in Cloud Adoption recognised by Trescon and Cisco Systems | #cybersecurity | #conferences

The ceremony kicked off with a special opening keynote presented by Mr. Sameer Garde, Vice President of India & SAARC, Cisco Systems, and was followed by an insightful panel discussion consisting of the esteemed jury members consisting of Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy – Managing Director, India Center, Technology Fellow, Chief Data Scientist-Halliburton; Dr. Ganesh Natarajan – Chairman: 5F World, Global Talent Track, Pune City Connect, and SVP India, Founder: CAIA – Centre For AI And Advanced Analytics, Kalzoom Advisors, and NES; Anand Patil – Director Systems Engineering, Cisco Systems; and Mini Gupta – Partner, Technology Consulting – Cyber Security, Data Privacy, GRC technology at EY.
Healthnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Digital divide in autism technologies | #education | #technology | #training

New research by Professor Petrus de Vries, Aubrey Kumm and Marisa Viljoen of the Centre for Autism Research in Africa (CARA) explores a phenomenon that was already well established before the global pandemic struck: the adoption of digital technologies to help empower, diagnose, educate and provide clinical care for those living with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). In particular the research examines six emerging technologies and the widening digital divide between those with access to them in contrast to the 95% of people with ASD who live in low- and middle-income countries.
SoftwareSentinel

Network Monitoring Software Market May Set New Growth Story | SolarWinds, Axence, Netikus, Netreo

The latest study released on the Global Network Monitoring Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Network Monitoring Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
TechnologyAdvanced Television

UK high-tech lab to speed 5G development

Digital Catapult, the UK’s leading agency for the early adoption of advanced digital technologies, is joining forces with comms regulator Ofcom to launch a new high-tech lab to speed up the development of 5G communication kit and help Britain diversify its supply chains. The government-backed £1 million (€0.84m) SONIC Labs...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Photonic Integrated Circuits Market by Technology Advancement and Demand 2021-2026

The up-to-date report of Photonic Integrated Circuits market offers an in-depth examination of all the crucial parameters such as primary growth determinants, impediments, and lucrative prospects to understand the path the industry will take over 20XX-20XX. It also illuminates the sizes and shares of the market segments, including the product landscape and application spectrum, as well as the regional divisions. Additionally, it provides insights into competitive landscape with respect to the prominent organizations, emerging contenders, as well as new industry players. Moreover, the study further casts light on the repercussions of COVID-19 on this vertical and lays out a precise overview of the popular strategies that will help business reinforce their position post the market turbulence.
Engineeringsdbn.org

Research Scientist Technology Development | Immunoscape

ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells. Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/. Key responsibilities – Research Scientist Technology Development. ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual with outstanding immunology background to...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Blockchain Technology Market To Reach $19.9 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Blockchain Technology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.