KHSAA State Base/Softball Tournament Information

Nixa Lady Eagles softball fell to the Rolla Lady Bulldogs in the opening game of the Ozark Fall Festival Sept. 10-11 by a score of 9-5. The Lady Bulldogs struck first in the bottom of the second inning with a double to left field that drove in a run and four more runs followed in the second. The Lady Eagles loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth but couldn't capitalize on it. Rolla scored again in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly and scored two more to make the score 7-0. Nixa put up a fight in the top of the seventh with a 2-run single to right field, an RBI double and a 3-run home run from Dakota Hale. It proved to be too little too late as Rolla held on to an 8-6 lead.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO