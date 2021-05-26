KHSAA State Base/Softball Tournament Information

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
* (Baseball State Tournament) The pairings for the 2021 KHSAA State Baseball and KHSAA State Softball Tournaments will be revealed on Thursday, May 27 at 1 p.m. as the Draw Show will be conducted at the KHSAA offices and streamed online at KHSAA.tv. The 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament begins Saturday, June 12 with semi-state games played at local host sites. The opening round matchups were carried over from last year after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic. Four sites will host the semi-state matchups with Region 1 vs. 4 and 3 vs. 2 played at Western Kentucky University, 5 vs. 8 and 7 vs. 6 at Elizabethtown, 9 vs. 12 and 11 vs. 10 at the University of Kentucky, and 13 vs. 16 and 15 vs. 14 at Morehead State.

