Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Santhera Publishes Agenda for its Annual General Meeting

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pratteln, Switzerland, MayÂ 27, 2021 "“ Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on JuneÂ 22, 2021, at 10:30 hrs at the domicile of the Company.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Annual General Meeting#Cystic Fibrosis#Streetinsider Premium#Chf 1#Electionsthe Bod#The General Meeting#Consultative#The Executive Board#Swiss#Dmd#Lonodelestat#North American#Chiesi Group#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Switzerland
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Xtra-Gold Reports Voting Results of Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - XTRA-GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual and General Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 24, 2021. A total of 30,515,053 common shares representing 65.25% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted at the AGM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the AGM.
Industrybuffalonynews.net

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (OTC PINK:HOPHF) (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The numbers of votes for each resolution are presented below. AGM Voting Results. (1) The Company's...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Azarga Uranium Annual General and Special Meeting 2021 Voting Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / AZARGA URANIUM CORP. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB: AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") held 25 June 2021, as further described in the Company's information circular dated 12 May 2021, were approved, including the following:
MarketsBusiness Insider

Metalla Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2021 (the "Meeting"). A total of 17,584,062 shares were represented at...
Financial Reportsteletrader.com

DHT HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, June 24, 2021 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT”) announces the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held virtually on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Shareholders holding an aggregate of approximately 107,683,466 common shares of DHT were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, representing approximately 63% of the issued and outstanding common shares of DHT as of the close of business on May 20, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders voted (1) to elect Erik Andreas Lind and Sophie Rossini to DHT’s Board of Directors, as Class III directors, for a term of three years and (2) to ratify the selection of Ernst & Young AS as DHT’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
Businessteletrader.com

PTA-News: Medigene AG: Medigene reports on Annual General Meeting 2021

Planegg/Martinsried (pta026/24.06.2021/13:30) - Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focusing on the development of T cell immunotherapies, announced today that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved all resolutions proposed by the Executive Management Board and the Supervisory Board:. Business news for the stock market.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cinaport Acquisition Corp. III Reports Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Cinaport Acquisition Corp. III (TSXV: CAC.P) (the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 24, 2021 (the "Circular") were approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on June 24, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, MNP LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company and the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Don Wright, Avi Grewal, John O'Sullivan, Patrick Ryan and Sesh Chari were elected.
Businesssharewise.com

NOXXON Announces Appointments of Susan Coles, Martine Van Vugt and Gregory Weaver to Supervisory Board and Provides Results of Its 2021 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the results of its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM), which took place on June 24, 2021 at 02.00 p.m. CEST. Shareholders representing a total of 8.83% of the total issued and outstanding share capital on May 27, 2021 were represented by proxy.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Group Eleven Provides Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC: GRLVF) (FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 22, 2021. Annual...
Financial ReportsCision

Communication from the Annual General Meeting of Frill Holding AB

At the Annual General Meeting of Frill Holding AB (publ) (the “Company”) on 22 June 2021, which was carried out solely by postal vote with the support of temporary statutory rules due to the coronavirus, the following decisions were made. All decisions were in accordance with the submitted proposals, which are described in detail in the AGM documents available on the company's website, www.frillholding.com.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Covid-19 Precautionary Measures For Its 2021 Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held June 28, 2021, 10:00 A.m. (EST)

CALGARY, Alberta, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) announced today that due to public health restrictions on mass gatherings implemented by the Government of Colombia and taking into account the health and safety of our employees, shareholders, service providers, other stakeholders and the community, Canacol strongly encourages shareholders NOT to attend the meeting in person. Shareholders are instead encouraged to vote by proxy on the internet.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company") The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Addex Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Geneva, Switzerland, June 17, 2021 "“ Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that its shareholders approved, with a large majority, all of the proposals of the board of directors in its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM). In line with the Swiss Federal Council COVID-19 Ordinance 3, no shareholders attended the AGM in person. The voting proxy represented 39.24% of the company's outstanding capital.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Spark Power Announces Details of Annual General Meeting

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced today that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will take place as scheduled on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated April 21, 2021, which has been mailed to shareholders. As noted in the meeting materials, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing government restrictions on the number of persons that may attend gatherings, Spark Power's AGM will be held virtually; in person attendance will not be permitted.
Businessteletrader.com

PTA-HV: POLYTEC HOLDING AG: Inivitation to the 21st Ordinary Annual General Meeting

Hörsching (pta019/15.06.2021/13:30) - . POLYTEC Holding AG, with Headquarters in A-4063 Hörsching, Polytec-Strasse 1, Austria, FN 197646 g, LEI 529900OVSOBJNXZACW81, ISIN AT0000A00XX9. Shareholders' meeting according to article 107 section 3 AktG. Hörsching (pta019/15.06.2021/13:30) - . POLYTEC Holding AG, with Headquarters in A-4063 Hörsching, Polytec-Strasse 1, Austria, FN 197646 g, LEI...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Josemaria Announces Election of Directors and Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) (OTCQB: JOSMF) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular dated May 5, 2021 (the "Circular") for the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 15, 2021 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting earlier today are set out below. View PDF version.
Businesssharewise.com

ICON Shareholders Vote in Favour of All Resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) (“ICON”), a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations, today announced that all resolutions at the ICON Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (“EGM”) held on June 15, 2021 (which resolutions had all been recommended by the Board) were all duly passed by shareholders. These resolutions, approving the issuance of ICON ordinary shares in connection with the acquisition of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (“PRA”), were set out in the Notice of the EGM sent to shareholders dated April 27, 2021.