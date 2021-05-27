Santhera Publishes Agenda for its Annual General Meeting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Cinaport Acquisition Corp. III (TSXV: CAC.P) (the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 24, 2021 (the "Circular") were approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on June 24, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, MNP LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company and the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Don Wright, Avi Grewal, John O'Sullivan, Patrick Ryan and Sesh Chari were elected.