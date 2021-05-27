County sells annex to Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living
Following several weeks of negotiations, the sale of the Massac County Courthouse Annex was finalized Wednesday with the flick of a pen. The signing, held at the offices of GIA Title & Abstract, was carried out by Bonnie Vaughn, Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living’s (SICIL) executive director, board of directors president R.J. Robertson and board secretary/treasurer Karen Reeder. Massac County Chairman Jeff Brugger signed on behalf of the county on Tuesday.www.metropolisplanet.com