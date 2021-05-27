County sells annex to Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living

Fort Massac’s Trash Blast is FridayThe University of Illinois Extension office will hold its next trash blast at Fort Massac State Park in Metropolis from 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 21. Volunteers are needed to help clean up the litter early spring floodwaters carried into the park. Participants will need to wear a mask and bring their own water. The event is limited to 50 people. Register online at go.illinois.edu/FMSPTrashBlast. For more information, contact Kim Rohling at kimrohli@illinois.edu.