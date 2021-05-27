Cancel
Massac County, IL

County sells annex to Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living

By TERRA TEMPLE ttemple@metropolisplanet.com
metropolisplanet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing several weeks of negotiations, the sale of the Massac County Courthouse Annex was finalized Wednesday with the flick of a pen. The signing, held at the offices of GIA Title & Abstract, was carried out by Bonnie Vaughn, Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living’s (SICIL) executive director, board of directors president R.J. Robertson and board secretary/treasurer Karen Reeder. Massac County Chairman Jeff Brugger signed on behalf of the county on Tuesday.

www.metropolisplanet.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois Statecilfm.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Du Quoin, ILDu Quoin Evening Call

Du Quoin Call ad director wins state award

Devan Vaughn, the veteran advertising director for the Du Quoin Call and the Southern Illinois LOCAL Media Group, has been named Advertising Sales Manager of the Year for 2020 by the Illinois Press Association. The awards were announced Friday from Springfield, at the end of the 2021 virtual IPA convention.
Du Quoin, ILDaily Register

Du Quoin area briefs

Two Pinckneyville students received degrees from McKendreee University during commencement on May 8. Rana Hodge got an MAT in secondary education and Sarah Stutes, her BSN in nursing. Elverado Dist. 196 meeting now May 19. The school board of Elverado Unit District 196 is moving its regular May 20 to...
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Carbondale, ILKFVS12

Ribbon cutting kicks off Bike to Work Week in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale held a ribbon cutting in honor of Bike Month and helped kick off National Bike to Work Week on Monday. They cut the ribbon and officially opened up 0.6 miles of bike lanes on Oakland Avenue. Carbondale resident Sheila Simon bikes to...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Illinois Statecilfm.com

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Metropolis, ILmetropolisplanet.com

Area Roundup

Fort Massac’s Trash Blast is FridayThe University of Illinois Extension office will hold its next trash blast at Fort Massac State Park in Metropolis from 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 21. Volunteers are needed to help clean up the litter early spring floodwaters carried into the park. Participants will need to wear a mask and bring their own water. The event is limited to 50 people. Register online at go.illinois.edu/FMSPTrashBlast. For more information, contact Kim Rohling at kimrohli@illinois.edu.
Metropolis, ILPaducah Sun

Massiac Marines return to Fort Massac State Park

METROPOLIS, Ill. — While the weather fizzled out their weekend plans, the Massiac Marines were able to gather last Saturday for their first Living History event of 2021 at Fort Massac State Park. It was also the first time they had been together since last November, as COVID-19 restricted gatherings.
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Public HealthKFVS12

S7HD reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 17. There are currently 56 active COVID-19 cases. To date, there have been 6,874 confirmed cases. There have been 102 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
Illinois Statenorthernpublicradio.org

This Week In Illinois History: The Sucker State (May 17, 1955)

On May 17, 1955, the Illinois General Assembly approved the official state slogan: Land of Lincoln. Before that, Illinois was known as the Prairie State. But Illinois had an older, unofficial slogan that dates back to the state’s earliest days: the Sucker State. During the 1800s, Illinoisans were known far...
Illinois State14news.com

Illinois reports 6 new COVID deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Monday, Illinois health officials reported 946 new coronavirus cases and 6 more deaths. The state has now had a total of 1,367,214 confirmed cases and 22,445 deaths. There were no knew cases in our area. 10.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered. All Illinoisans age 12...