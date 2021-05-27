Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Tom Allen is a Teacher at Heart Which Made His 'Pep Talk' with Me and Other Teachers Hit Home

By Elite Fan Shop
hoosierhuddle.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Teachers around the state of Indiana had a chance to hear from Indiana head football coach Tom Allen on Wednesday evening about his experiences as a teacher, coach and mentor. Allen participated in the event put on by the Indiana eLearning Lab. As a teacher at Tindley Summit Academy in Indianapolis, I attended this webinar with my teaching hat on instead of as a member of the media. It’s late May and teachers have been grinding out another year in a pandemic and Allen’s “pep talk” was just what I needed.

hoosierhuddle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Bowl Games#American Football#The Indiana Elearning Lab#Tindley Summit Academy#Leo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
Related
NFLmgoblog.com

Coaching Changes, Recruiting, and the "Harbaugh Experiment"

Note: I’m new here. I’ll be writing a couple posts each week this summer about football, hockey, and whatever other random stuff I think of. I’m also a senior sports editor and football writer at The Michigan Daily, where I’ve previously covered hockey and women’s basketball. Beyond that, I’m a...
Tennessee StatePosted by
247Sports

Anonymous coaches stress patience for Tennessee with Josh Heupel

Like several other first-year coaches in the SEC this season, Josh Heupel has a steep mountain to climb at the University of Tennessee. The Vols' path back to national relevancy may be arduous, but other coaches around the league believe Tennessee will have no problem scoring points as it begins its rebuild under the former UCF coach.
College Sports247Sports

Anonymous opposing coaches critical of Scott Frost

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are entering the fourth year of the Scott Frost era and still seeking their first winning season under the former star player. One anonymous opposing coach, speaking to Athlon for its preseason magazine, said he doesn’t think Frost is on the hot seat this season but admitted it is time to start holding Nebraska to a higher standard, considering where the program was expected to be at this point.
Nebraska StatePosted by
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost shouldn’t have commented on Luke McCaffrey

The phrase “there’s no such thing as bad press” doesn’t exactly apply to Scott Frost and Nebraska football lately. The head coach and former Nebraska star quarterback had some words on one of his former players who transferred from the program this offseason and then left his new school. Luke McCaffrey transferred to Louisville from Nebraska this offseason and then when he realized he wasn’t going to beat out Malik Cunningham for the starting job, he chose Rice.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Ryan Day supports NIL bill

The Ohio State football team will certainly be ready for NIL laws, as Ryan Day ended up supporting the Ohio NIL law. Laws with college athletes profiting off their name, image, and likeness are coming all across the country. Several states have already approved laws. Ohio is trying to do the same thing before the college football season starts. They were hoping to get stuff done before July 1.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: Improved Purdue team will be dominated up front

The Notre Dame Football program will take on a long-time rival in 2021, as they welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to South Bend early in the season. Notre Dame Football vs. Purdue is a rivalry game that goes back to 1896, and was consistently played from the 1940s to the start of the Brian Kelly era. That’s when the ACC deal came, and Purdue has been one of the losses of the contract, which is a shame as these two really should play every year if possible.
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Michigan Football: Will Donovan Edwards have prominent role in 2021?

Jim Harbaugh is facing a critical season with Michigan football, fresh off a 2-4 campaign which was the low point of his coaching career. Some fans wanted a coaching change while the athletic department decided to extend Harbaugh, but made his buyout less expensive. Basically, Jim is on a short leash in 2021 and beyond with expectations high and results leaving a lot to be desired.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 79 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
College Sportshailvarsity.com

The 10 Most Intriguing Huskers of 2021: No. 6 Adrian Martinez

The intent of this exercise is to highlight players who might have the largest impact on the upcoming season, one way or the other, with their play. It’s not a ranking of the best players on the team and it’s not even really a rundown of the most important players to accomplish X, Y, and Z. It’s as the name suggests: the most intriguing talents on the roster.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

A rundown on Smothers, Haarberg from the Husker QBs coach

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco is excited about the depth behind expected starter Adrian Martinez at the game’s most important spot. During his conversation with a crowd of near 40 people in Frankfort Square in Columbus, Verduzco reiterated again that Nebraska isn’t overly concerned about the spot and have no designs to go into the transfer portal for a quarterback ahead of the 2021 season.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Member Q & A with former Rutgers OL Mike Fladell

Today, Scarlet Nation welcomes former Rutgers starting off3nsive lineman Mike Fladell for a q and a session with our readers. Fladell was recruited by and played for Greg Schiano during his time as a Scarlet Knight. Fladell was also a starting guard on the historic Rutgers ' 2006 team that had one of the most memorable runs in program history. Click here to enter the Q and A session and have your questions answered by a former Rutgers standout.