Tom Allen is a Teacher at Heart Which Made His 'Pep Talk' with Me and Other Teachers Hit Home

The Notre Dame Football program will take on a long-time rival in 2021, as they welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to South Bend early in the season. Notre Dame Football vs. Purdue is a rivalry game that goes back to 1896, and was consistently played from the 1940s to the start of the Brian Kelly era. That’s when the ACC deal came, and Purdue has been one of the losses of the contract, which is a shame as these two really should play every year if possible.