Tom Allen is a Teacher at Heart Which Made His 'Pep Talk' with Me and Other Teachers Hit Home
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Teachers around the state of Indiana had a chance to hear from Indiana head football coach Tom Allen on Wednesday evening about his experiences as a teacher, coach and mentor. Allen participated in the event put on by the Indiana eLearning Lab. As a teacher at Tindley Summit Academy in Indianapolis, I attended this webinar with my teaching hat on instead of as a member of the media. It’s late May and teachers have been grinding out another year in a pandemic and Allen’s “pep talk” was just what I needed.hoosierhuddle.com