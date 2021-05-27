Elvis Presley Felt His Family Was ‘Taking Advantage’ of Him

Elvis Presley is an icon. New fans are finding and falling in love with his music every day. At the same time, he continues to influence the music world as a whole. This is no less true today than it was when his music was topping the charts decades ago. Today, thousands of people flock to his Graceland to walk the floor where the King once stood. His home is a kind of Mecca for his fans. It allows them to feel connected to him. At the same time, it allows them to see how the iconic rocker lived. However, in-person tours are limited. On the other hand, the virtual tours allow fans to see more of Elvis’ Memphis home than they could see by taking a normal guided tour.