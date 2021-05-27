Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Jeff Jarrett Talks About How The “TNA” Brand Name Was Developed

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDuring his recent podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Jeff Jarrett talked about the origins of the TNA brand name:. “Me and Vince (Russo) obviously had the conversation. I’m sure J.B. (Jeremy Borash), Disco, I mean there probably could have been multiples, but me and Vince probably had the most extensive conversations. The conversation went back to me and my father that I was ready, willing and able to shoulder the load. I came off WCW and WWF, and the single biggest deciding factor, in my opinion, on the success or failure of a wrestling company is you have to have the buck stop with someone. So, the buck stopped with me. You can point fingers at Vince Russo, or Jerry Jarrett, or a number of folks over the years. If the buck stops with you, you’re ultimately, so it was me…A PPV only company, we were still going with the mindset in Pat Patterson’s words, ‘a little something extra’, so the double entendre with no commercials…This was two hour, commercial free, on PPV and using the double entendre, so the Total Nonstop Action was the commercial free, and the other version of t*ts and a*s, the other version of TNA, was just that.”

www.pwmania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Jarrett
Person
Jeremy Borash
Person
Jerry Jarrett
Person
Vince Russo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tna Wrestling#Brand Name#Combat#Tna#Wcw#Ppv#The Total Nonstop Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE releases 14 wrestlers: Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Tony Nese

The rumored WWE releases coming Friday turned out to be accurate as the company continued their recent paredown of the roster, focusing on both NXT and 205 Live talents. The final list as of Friday night: Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, August Grey, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel), Curt Stallion, the Bollywood Boyz (Sunil and Samir Singh), Arturo Ruas, Marina Shafir, Killian Dain, and Tino Sabbatelli.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Dominik Mysterio ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

On tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown, the show opened up with Dominik Mysterio not being on the show and with Rey Mysterio cutting a promo on Roman Reigns after Reigns powerbombed Dominik. The alleged ‘injuries’ of Mysterio were what was being pushed to the WWE universe. Ringside News is reporting that this could either be a short stay off of WWE programming for the younger Mysterio or rather just a way for Dominik to get involved in his upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell match tonight on Smackdown. This recently fired WWE superstar was almost named Dominik Mysterio’s girlfriend.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘Homeless’ WWE Rumor Leaks

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Suffered ‘Total Botch’ On Raw

WWE star Bobby Lashley is enjoying his time as the WWE Champion on Monday Night Raw. He will be defending his title against the former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Hell In A Cell. Drew McIntyre pinned Bobby Lashley on Raw. On this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw,...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Kurt Angle Discusses WWE Superstar He Always Wanted To Work With

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle, spoke with Inside The Ropes about his most recent WWE run and his retirement. In this interview, Angle detailed missing out on the one superstar he never got to share a ring with – one-half of The Dirty Dawgz – Dolph Ziggler. In...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Rehires Former World Champion

Triple H seems to have brought back the former WWE star Samoa Joe, who was recently released from the company. His recent run in the company was as announcer on Monday Night Raw and currently on the usual 90-day non-compete clause. As it turns out, he is already back in...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

MVP Reacts To Reports Of Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE

WWE RAW Superstar MVP believes Brock Lesnar “fears” WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. While responding to a tweet from a fan on Sunday night, MVP tweeted:. The fan in question was responding to a tweet from WWE’s The Bump, which asked its followers to predict the winner of last night’s WWE Championship bout between Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Incidentally, 97 percent of the fans picked McIntyre to prevail with the victory, only to be proven wrong.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Josiah Williams Comments On Creating Cameron Grimes’ WWE NXT Theme Song

During a recent appearance on Sean Waltman’s “Pro Wrestling 4-Life” podcast, Josiah Williams commented on making the WWE NXT theme song for Cameron Grimes, and more. He said,. “I was at home, on a Friday, and Road Dogg texted me, ‘We have this idea to do something with Cameron Grimes,...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Photo: Virgil Charges Brooke Hogan $20 For A Picture

Former WWE Superstar Virgil recently ran into Brooke Hogan, the daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Virgil shared a few photos and made it clear that he charged $20 from Brooke for a picture. I dont care who your daddy it still be $20 for a pic...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Steve Austin Reveals Half Of His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to name his wrestling Mt. Rushmore. The topic has been a popular one in recent months, though Austin decided to only name two wrestlers worthy of the spot, building what he called a half of Mt. Rushmore.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair & Andrade Celebrating “Good News” Sparks Rumors

Former WWE Superstar Andrade and his fiancé, Charlotte Flair, are celebrating some “good news” as per the former’s latest tweet. Andrade tweeted a photo of the happy couple Thursday along with the following caption:. Let’s celebrate the good news. I love you #mami and you look pretty #queen. Almost instantly,...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fire Woman After Bobby Lashley ‘Mistake’

WWE writer Kenice Mobley, who was recently hired by the company seems to have been released. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently confirmed the news of the release on Twitter. “WWE writer Kenice Mobley has been let go. She was in the news this week after a podcast appearance where she said she wasn’t familiar with the product.”
WWEBleacher Report

Fandango, Tyler Breeze Headline Latest Group Reportedly Released from WWE Contracts

WWE reportedly released several Superstars from their contracts Friday, including Fandango and Tyler Breeze. According to Fightful, WWE parted ways with Fandango, Breeze, Killian Dain, Marina Shafir, NXT tag team Ever-Rise, Arturo Ruas and 205 Live wrestlers Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, The Bollywood Boyz, August Grey and Curt Stallion. Fandango...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Jarrett Recalls Pitching The Ultimate Warrior To Join TNA In 2002

Jeff Jarrett discussed pitching The Ultimate Warrior to join TNA in 2002 during a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett. “I had a couple of conversations with Jim [Hellwig], but very top-level. And to put it in context, I had never done business with him. Our paths really never crossed in WWE. I was not at the WWE at that time. So, me and Jim’s paths never really crossed other than I met him on Thanksgiving Day in 1985. He was in there with Sting in the territory at that time. So, he was more of a business colleague and a friend of my dad’s in this relationship. I reached out and had some conversations, but my dad was doing all the true business negotiations and he was asking me different questions. [Warrior] was a tremendous name value and going into June of 2002, we were only looking at 26 shows, even if you made every show. So, Jim was only a four, five, six, or whatever, ‘Hey man, come give us a try.’ That was one of the first pitches, but I gave that pitch to a lot of folks over the first year, whether it was Curt Hennig, Rick Steiner, Hacksaw, or The Road Warriors. We’re not asking you to sign an exclusive deal. We’re not asking you anything other than we’re starting a company, do you want to come work a few shows? He obviously had the name value, so that was about the extent of my conversation with Jim.” 
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE star sends a tough message to Brock Lesnar

The wrestling world has been talking about the possible return to WWE of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for several months now. The wrestler is absent from the ring of the company from the now very distant Wrestlemania 36 and now rumors about the possible return of the wrestler are on the agenda.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Shane McMahon ‘Humiliated’ In WWE Bathroom

WWE Monday Night Raw star Mansoor recently described an awkward encounter which ended up being the way he met ‘The Best in the World’ Shane McMahon for the first time. In a recent interview with TalkSPORT Mansoor revealed that during his last pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia, he accidently used a bathroom area that was designated only for McMahon. This was because although the one-time Super Showdown battle royal winner was familiar with the arena, it ended up being that the talent restroom had changed since his prior Saudi Arabia appearances. Credit to the outlet for the below transcription. This sad Shane McMahon health claim leaked last month.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Hulk Hogan ‘Confronted’ By Big Name For Racism

WWE star Titus O’Neil and wrestling icon Hulk Hogan had hosted the the WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. O’Neil had previously criticized The Hulkster for his controversial racist comments. He reckoned that Hogan’s apology did not have remorse. Eva Marie Reacts To WWE Release Rumor. Titus O’Neil opens up on Hulk Hogan.