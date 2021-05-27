Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Scripture Readings

oca.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThen Jesus spoke to them again, saying, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.”. The Pharisees therefore said to Him, “You bear witness of Yourself; Your witness is not true.”. 14. Jesus answered and said...

www.oca.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Scripture#The Witness#The Darkness#Pharisees#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionGallipolis Daily Tribune

Search the Scriptures: The source of comfort

Writing to the Corinthians, the apostle Paul offered this inspired benediction: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God (2 Corinthians 1:3-4; ESV).”
ReligionJW.ORG

New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures

New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures was released in the Alur language. Brother Hugues Kabitshwa, a member of the Congo (Kinshasa) Branch Committee, released the Bible in digital format during a prerecorded program. Project Highlights. Alur is a language spoken in Central Africa, specifically the northeastern part of...
Religionalvareviewcourier.com

Let's read the Bible

Judges and Ruth are on tap for this week. These are two of the twelve books of history in the Old Testament. The Israelites are now in the promised land although there are still people to conquer and areas to be settled. Moses warned them before they crossed the Jordan River that God would be with them so long as they were obedient, and that He would not be with them if they did not keep the law.
Religionstandardnewswire.com

New Book from Word on Fire Looks at Pressing Questions About Catholicism in Light of Scripture

"The Wisdom of the Word," by Michael Dauphinais and Matthew Levering, is the latest title from the Word on Fire Institute imprint. IRVING, Texas, June 1, 2021 /Standard Newswire/ -- Why believe God exists, or believe Jesus is God? Why listen to the Catholic Church? Why is the Church so strict about sex? Questions like these have propelled a crisis of disaffiliation and disbelief among Catholics in recent decades. Half of millennial Catholics have turned their backs on the Church, and at many churches, only a minority of parishioners believe in all of its teachings about faith and morality.
Religionfavecrafts.com

Ether 12 Free Scripture Printable

The book of Ether contains some beautiful scripture and this Ether 12 Free Scripture Printable displays a favorite. This verse is a great reminder that hope is "an anchor to the souls of men." If you're looking for a free printable to use as a decor piece, be sure to check this one out! We love the bright colors and stripes that accent the classic verse. It would be an excellent standout piece in a more neutral room. You can easily print this out and frame it to add some scripture to your home!
Colorado Springs, COdiocs.org

New theology curriculum will immerse students in Scripture

(Editor’s Note: Following is the second installment of a series on St. Mary’s High School’s new theology curriculum and other new course offerings. Information sessions on St. Mary’s will take place June 13 at St. Patrick Parish after the 5 p.m. Mass, at St. Peter Parish in Monument on June 20 after the 10:30 a.m. Mass, and at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish on June 27 after the 10 a.m. Mass.)
ReligionBradenton Herald

Faith Matters | Are you feeling anxious? Look for answers in scripture

These dreaded words are loathed by employees. What normally follows is a barrage of accusations about a job done poorly. I’m confident every time you have used this phrase it was the last resort to restore order and justice to a transaction gone wrong. Like when your fries arrived cold at lunch. But not everyone is as logical as you.
Religionlasentinel.net

Words of the Week – The Mind Has to Open to Understand the Scripture

The mind has to open to understand the scripture. The Bible informs us that the disciples spent time communing with Jesus, appreciating Jesus, and learning from Him. They did not quite understand the mission of Jesus nor did they fully understand their mission until after the resurrection and His ghostlike appearance.
Religionallanbevere.com

Scriptures and Prayer for Friday in the Second Week after Pentecost

Lord, we thank you today that you are all-powerful, all-knowing and always perfectly good. Thank you for your daily mercies to us as we struggle through such challenging times. Father, we confess that we do not seek your presence as we ought. We confess that we have settled for lesser things, when we know you desire us to have a personal, close relationship with you. Lord, revive our love for you. Draw close, let us know your presence in our lives. And help us to in turn share your love with our neighbors. Lord, we put our hope in your unfailing love. In Jesus' Name, Amen.
Religionadventist.news

Bible Study [God Will Help You Reach the World Through Scripture - Pastor Wilson]

How will God help you reach the world? In this video, Pastor Ted Wilson will be looking at a very interesting story found in the book of Acts, chapter 8, beginning in verses 26-28: "Now an angel of the Lord spoke to Philip, saying, 'Arise and go toward the south along the road which goes down from Jerusalem to Gaza.' This is desert. So he arose and went. And behold, a man of Ethiopia, a eunuch of great authority under Candace the queen of the Ethiopians, who had charge of all her treasury, and had come to Jerusalem to worship, was returning. And sitting in his chariot, he was reading Isaiah the prophet."
ReligionHigh Plains Journal

Meditation

Read 2 Peter 1:3-8 Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.—1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 (NIV) The older I get, the more I try to maintain a healthy body by eating well and getting regular physical exercise. However, there are days when grabbing a fast-food meal is more appetizing and easier than cooking a healthy meal at home, and the thought of sitting on my sofa catching up on one of my favorite shows is more appealing than changing my clothes and driving to the path where I take my 40-minute after dinner walk. I know that in the long run I will feel better and be happier with myself if I put in the extra effort, but it takes discipline to get those rewards.
Religionlawofliberty.com

Where Does Baptism Appear In God’s Plan?

There are those who say that baptism is not a part of the plan of salvation at all. There is no reason to be baptized, whether for forgiveness, to follow the Lord’s example of an outward sign of an inward grace. However, the Bible clearly shows baptism is a part of God’s plan. “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 28:19).
Religionmountaincreekbc.org

The Lord’s Supper

This coming Sunday we will celebrate the Lord’s Supper together when we gather for corporate worship. As we prepare for this act of worship together, it may be helpful to take a few moments to remember what the Supper represents. Below is an article we published in 2019 about the Lord’s Supper, in which we addressed both the meaning of the Supper and common questions asked by parents regarding children and the Lord’s Supper. Let me encourage you to read this again this week and remember what it is we are affirming and celebrating when we share in Communion together.
Religionstbrendanschurch.org

Restoring Communion in Christ

Genesis 3:1-21, Psalm 130, 2 Corinthians 4:13–18, Mark 3:20-35 In our Gospel reading today, the Pharisees accuse Jesus of casting out demons by the prince of demons. Our text says that Jesus answered them in parables saying, “How can Satan cast out Satan?24 If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand.” (Mark 3:23–24). He continues with an image of a house divided against itself, Satan divided against himself, and binding the strong man to plunder his goods. In this image of division, Jesus gives us a picture of this world including the power of the evil one, the kingdom of Rome, and the leaders of Israel. It is a world of division that is collapsing.
Religionchristianity.com

Nabi — Prophet

Unlike kings and priests, which were normally hereditary offices held only by males, prophets had to be commissioned by God and they could either be males or females. While the primary role of the priest was to speak to God on behalf of the people, the prophet’s primary responsibility was to speak to the people on behalf of God. The great prophets of the Hebrew Scriptures include Moses, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Elijah, and Elisha. While prophets sometimes predicted future events, more often they conveyed God’s messages to his people, calling them to faithfulness. The Hebrew word for prophet is nabi (na-BEE).
Religionymi.today

The Irrevocable Gifts Of Wisdom

Whenever God gives a command, He accompanies the command with a reason to obey. He never says ″what″ without saying ″why″. In today’s passage, there are six commands. Six times the wise father directs his son, each time giving a reason to obey and showing God’s response to obedience. The commands-to continue embracing wisdom-tell us much about what the wise life involves:
Religiongracealive.church

Humility in the Gospel

Were you to ever venture just north of San Francisco into the Muir Woods, an incredible forest of sequoia trees, you would no doubt be provoked to a sense of awe over the strength and endurance of the massive trees. Sequoias are sometimes referred to as the largest living things on earth, reaching almost 250 feet in the air and standing for as many as fifteen hundred years.