Scripture Readings

Genesis 3:1-21, Psalm 130, 2 Corinthians 4:13–18, Mark 3:20-35 In our Gospel reading today, the Pharisees accuse Jesus of casting out demons by the prince of demons. Our text says that Jesus answered them in parables saying, “How can Satan cast out Satan?24 If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand.” (Mark 3:23–24). He continues with an image of a house divided against itself, Satan divided against himself, and binding the strong man to plunder his goods. In this image of division, Jesus gives us a picture of this world including the power of the evil one, the kingdom of Rome, and the leaders of Israel. It is a world of division that is collapsing.