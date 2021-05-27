Scripture Readings

Read 2 Peter 1:3-8 Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.—1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 (NIV) The older I get, the more I try to maintain a healthy body by eating well and getting regular physical exercise. However, there are days when grabbing a fast-food meal is more appetizing and easier than cooking a healthy meal at home, and the thought of sitting on my sofa catching up on one of my favorite shows is more appealing than changing my clothes and driving to the path where I take my 40-minute after dinner walk. I know that in the long run I will feel better and be happier with myself if I put in the extra effort, but it takes discipline to get those rewards.