TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen an almost 92% decrease in unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. WalletHub.com says Kansas is on its way to recovery as the 7th most recovered state from unemployment claims. It said for the week of May 24 it looked at unemployment claims and key metrics to compare which states were recovering better than others. It said 385,000 new unemployment claims were made nationwide during the week, which is much fewer than the 6.1 million during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.