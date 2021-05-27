Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Scripture Readings

oca.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThen Peter opened his mouth and said: “In truth I perceive that God shows no partiality. But in every nation whoever fears Him and works righteousness is accepted by Him. The word which God sent to the children of Israel, preaching peace through Jesus Christ – He is Lord of all –

www.oca.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scripture#Israel#Word Of God#Religion#Baptism#Jews#Righteousness#Sins#Lord#Truth#Galilee#Judea#Jerusalem#Nazareth#Chosen#Judge#Remission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
ReligionGallipolis Daily Tribune

Search the Scriptures: The source of comfort

Writing to the Corinthians, the apostle Paul offered this inspired benediction: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God (2 Corinthians 1:3-4; ESV).”
Religionadventist.news

Bible Study [God Will Help You Reach the World Through Scripture - Pastor Wilson]

How will God help you reach the world? In this video, Pastor Ted Wilson will be looking at a very interesting story found in the book of Acts, chapter 8, beginning in verses 26-28: "Now an angel of the Lord spoke to Philip, saying, 'Arise and go toward the south along the road which goes down from Jerusalem to Gaza.' This is desert. So he arose and went. And behold, a man of Ethiopia, a eunuch of great authority under Candace the queen of the Ethiopians, who had charge of all her treasury, and had come to Jerusalem to worship, was returning. And sitting in his chariot, he was reading Isaiah the prophet."
Religionstandardnewswire.com

New Book from Word on Fire Looks at Pressing Questions About Catholicism in Light of Scripture

"The Wisdom of the Word," by Michael Dauphinais and Matthew Levering, is the latest title from the Word on Fire Institute imprint. IRVING, Texas, June 1, 2021 /Standard Newswire/ -- Why believe God exists, or believe Jesus is God? Why listen to the Catholic Church? Why is the Church so strict about sex? Questions like these have propelled a crisis of disaffiliation and disbelief among Catholics in recent decades. Half of millennial Catholics have turned their backs on the Church, and at many churches, only a minority of parishioners believe in all of its teachings about faith and morality.
Colorado Springs, COdiocs.org

New theology curriculum will immerse students in Scripture

(Editor’s Note: Following is the second installment of a series on St. Mary’s High School’s new theology curriculum and other new course offerings. Information sessions on St. Mary’s will take place June 13 at St. Patrick Parish after the 5 p.m. Mass, at St. Peter Parish in Monument on June 20 after the 10:30 a.m. Mass, and at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish on June 27 after the 10 a.m. Mass.)
Religionallanbevere.com

Scriptures and Prayer for Friday in the Second Week after Pentecost

Lord, we thank you today that you are all-powerful, all-knowing and always perfectly good. Thank you for your daily mercies to us as we struggle through such challenging times. Father, we confess that we do not seek your presence as we ought. We confess that we have settled for lesser things, when we know you desire us to have a personal, close relationship with you. Lord, revive our love for you. Draw close, let us know your presence in our lives. And help us to in turn share your love with our neighbors. Lord, we put our hope in your unfailing love. In Jesus' Name, Amen.
ReligionBradenton Herald

Faith Matters | Are you feeling anxious? Look for answers in scripture

These dreaded words are loathed by employees. What normally follows is a barrage of accusations about a job done poorly. I’m confident every time you have used this phrase it was the last resort to restore order and justice to a transaction gone wrong. Like when your fries arrived cold at lunch. But not everyone is as logical as you.
Religionlasentinel.net

Words of the Week – The Mind Has to Open to Understand the Scripture

The mind has to open to understand the scripture. The Bible informs us that the disciples spent time communing with Jesus, appreciating Jesus, and learning from Him. They did not quite understand the mission of Jesus nor did they fully understand their mission until after the resurrection and His ghostlike appearance.
Religionfavecrafts.com

Ether 12 Free Scripture Printable

The book of Ether contains some beautiful scripture and this Ether 12 Free Scripture Printable displays a favorite. This verse is a great reminder that hope is "an anchor to the souls of men." If you're looking for a free printable to use as a decor piece, be sure to check this one out! We love the bright colors and stripes that accent the classic verse. It would be an excellent standout piece in a more neutral room. You can easily print this out and frame it to add some scripture to your home!
Religionicr.org

Israel's Confession of Faith

“Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God is one LORD: And thou shalt love the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.” (Deuteronomy 6:4-5) As stated in the law, Deuteronomy 6:4-9 was to be recited by all Jews both morning...
Religionlawofliberty.com

Where Does Baptism Appear In God’s Plan?

There are those who say that baptism is not a part of the plan of salvation at all. There is no reason to be baptized, whether for forgiveness, to follow the Lord’s example of an outward sign of an inward grace. However, the Bible clearly shows baptism is a part of God’s plan. “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 28:19).
Jerusalem, OHvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

The Old Testament Book of Esther describes the time of the great Captivity in Babylon when many of the Hebrews chose to stay in the luxury of the Persian Empire rather than return to Jerusalem. The name of God is never mentioned in this book, yet it is an example...
Religionlafourchegazette.com

Justin Martyr was one of the first Christians to explain the faith to the Romans

St. Justin (c. 100-165), was an early Christian apologist and martyr. In his search for truth, he studied the Greek philosophers. Impressed by the devotion of Christian martyrs, he was converted to Christianity. According to Justin, Christianity filled the highest aspirations of Platonic philosophy and was, therefore, the “true philosophy.”
Religionmountaincreekbc.org

The Lord’s Supper

This coming Sunday we will celebrate the Lord’s Supper together when we gather for corporate worship. As we prepare for this act of worship together, it may be helpful to take a few moments to remember what the Supper represents. Below is an article we published in 2019 about the Lord’s Supper, in which we addressed both the meaning of the Supper and common questions asked by parents regarding children and the Lord’s Supper. Let me encourage you to read this again this week and remember what it is we are affirming and celebrating when we share in Communion together.
Religionstbrendanschurch.org

Restoring Communion in Christ

Genesis 3:1-21, Psalm 130, 2 Corinthians 4:13–18, Mark 3:20-35 In our Gospel reading today, the Pharisees accuse Jesus of casting out demons by the prince of demons. Our text says that Jesus answered them in parables saying, “How can Satan cast out Satan?24 If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand.” (Mark 3:23–24). He continues with an image of a house divided against itself, Satan divided against himself, and binding the strong man to plunder his goods. In this image of division, Jesus gives us a picture of this world including the power of the evil one, the kingdom of Rome, and the leaders of Israel. It is a world of division that is collapsing.
Religionicr.org

The Joy of Reconciliation

“And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement.” (Romans 5:11) The Greek word for “atonement” in this verse is kátallage, which everywhere else (some 10 times, either this word or its related forms) is translated “reconciliation” (or “reconciled” or “reconciling”). The connotation is that of full restoration to full fellowship after long enmity and alienation.
Religionutmost.org

Then What’s Next To Do?

Ask if you have not received. There is nothing more difficult than asking. We will have yearnings and desires for certain things, and even suffer as a result of their going unfulfilled, but not until we are at the limit of desperation will we ask. It is the sense of not being spiritually real that causes us to ask. Have you ever asked out of the depths of your total insufficiency and poverty? “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God…” (James 1:5), but be sure that you do lack wisdom before you ask. You cannot bring yourself to the point of spiritual reality anytime you choose. The best thing to do, once you realize you are not spiritually real, is to ask God for the Holy Spirit, basing your request on the promise of Jesus Christ (see Luke 11:13). The Holy Spirit is the one who makes everything that Jesus did for you real in your life.
ReligionBaptist Standard

Connect360: The Weak Teaching the Strong

Lesson 3 in the Connect360 unit “The Conquerors: Heroes of the Faith” focuses on Judges 3:12-30. All of us have weaknesses, maybe best described as frailties, dysfunctions, disorders, short-comings, disadvantages or handicaps. Maybe for you it is a physical weakness or a lack of education. Perhaps it is a learning disorder, anxiety, deafness, autism, dyslexia or a myriad of other things. We are reminded in the life of Ehud that in our weaknesses, God gives us power and grace. Consider the power God gave Moses and his speech impediment or difficulty in Exodus 4:15 God tells Moses, “I will be with your mouth…and will teach you what to do.”
ReligionEerdWord

The Books of Nahum, Habakkuk, and Zephaniah

Today, we open the pages of Thomas Renz’s just-released book, The Books of Nahum, Habakkuk, and Zephaniah. You can read the preface and introduction below. In this commentary, Thomas Renz reads Nahum, Habakkuk, and Zephaniah as three carefully crafted writings of enduring relevance, each of which makes a vital contribution to the biblical canon. Discussing the historical settings, Renz takes up both long-standing issues, such as the relationship of Zephaniah to Josiah’s reforms, and the socioeconomic conditions of the time suggested by recent archaeological research. The place of these writings within the Book of the Twelve is given fresh consideration, including the question of what one should make of the alleged redaction history of Nahum and Habakkuk.