Though it sounds like the Chiefs were never seriously in on any trade discussions for Falcons' star wide receiver Julio Jones, his move to the AFC makes a third straight Super Bowl appearance even more tough than it already looked. The Titans were already looking like one of the more dominant teams in the conference, and even though they won't play the Chiefs in the regular season, there's plenty of reason to believe the two teams will meet up at some point in the postseason. So should the Chiefs be concerned about their place atop the AFC? Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney called into 610's Fescoe In The Morning to give his take: