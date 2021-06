The Mom is coming today for a birthday visit (hers), so that’ll make for a nice Sunday afternoon. • Through his first five starts, Trevor Williams was only averaging about five innings per outing, but they were decent innings – he had a 4.44 ERA, and a 3.45 FIP. Basically, it was four solid starts and the one clunker in Pittsburgh. Not a bad start for a reclamation guy who was flashing a greatly improved slider, a rising strikeout rate, and much more success than he’d had the last two years with the Pirates.