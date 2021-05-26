Effective: 2021-06-08 04:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Stutsman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTY At 428 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Ypsilanti, or 8 miles south of Jamestown, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ypsilanti, Montpelier, Sydney and Millarton. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH