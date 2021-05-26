Cancel
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for LaMoure by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-08 04:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: LaMoure THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LAMOURE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Logan County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-07 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LAMOURE...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES At 820 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gackle, or 17 miles southeast of Medina, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Gackle, Streeter, Cleveland, Jud and Alfred. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Parmer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-07 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-07 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PARMER AND NORTHWESTERN CASTRO COUNTIES At 855 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Black, or 7 miles east of Friona, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Friona, Summerfield, Easter and Black. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lamoure County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for LaMoure, Logan, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-07 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: LaMoure; Logan; Stutsman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LAMOURE...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES At 915 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montpelier, or 17 miles south of Jamestown, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Gackle, Ypsilanti, Adrian, Montpelier, Jud, Dickey, Sydney, Nortonville, Alfred and Millarton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Parmer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-07 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-07 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PARMER AND NORTHWESTERN CASTRO COUNTIES At 913 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Summerfield, or 11 miles east of Friona, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Easter. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Logan County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-07 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN AND NORTHWESTERN MCINTOSH COUNTIES At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Lehr, or 18 miles southeast of Napoleon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wishek, Lehr, Burnstad and Beaver Lake State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Stutsman County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-08 04:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Stutsman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTY At 428 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Ypsilanti, or 8 miles south of Jamestown, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ypsilanti, Montpelier, Sydney and Millarton. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-07 22:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-07 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Barnes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR RANSOM...SOUTHWESTERN CASS...SOUTHEASTERN BARNES AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 1041 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anselm, or 37 miles southeast of Valley City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Anselm, Venlo, Sheldon and McLeod. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dickey County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickey by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-08 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dickey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAMOURE AND NORTH CENTRAL DICKEY COUNTIES At 1212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edgeley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edgeley. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for LaMoure by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for LaMoure by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for LaMoure by NWS

Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-08 02:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barnes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARNES COUNTY At 212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Hastings, or 8 miles south of Valley City, remaining nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Litchville, Hastings and Kathryn. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lamoure County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for LaMoure by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-07 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: LaMoure A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAMOURE AND NORTH CENTRAL DICKEY COUNTIES At 1212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edgeley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edgeley. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Mcintosh County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-07 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McIntosh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LAMOURE...EASTERN LOGAN AND NORTHEASTERN MCINTOSH COUNTIES At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Lehr, or 25 miles west of Edgeley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Gackle around 750 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Danzig, Green Lake, Alfred and Fredonia. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lamoure County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for LaMoure, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-07 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: LaMoure; Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LAMOURE...EASTERN LOGAN AND NORTHEASTERN MCINTOSH COUNTIES At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Lehr, or 25 miles west of Edgeley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Gackle around 750 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Danzig, Green Lake, Alfred and Fredonia. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-07 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 1103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Silverton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Silverton and Claytonville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-07 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND WESTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 1048 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Claytonville, or 13 miles southeast of Tulia, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Silverton and Claytonville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mcintosh County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-08 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McIntosh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN AND NORTHWESTERN MCINTOSH COUNTIES At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Lehr, or 18 miles southeast of Napoleon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wishek, Lehr, Burnstad and Beaver Lake State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Marquette County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-08 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MARQUETTE COUNTY At 536 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gwinn, or 15 miles south of Ishpeming, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gwinn and Anderson Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH