Effective: 2021-06-07 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: LaMoure; Logan; Stutsman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LAMOURE...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES At 915 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montpelier, or 17 miles south of Jamestown, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Gackle, Ypsilanti, Adrian, Montpelier, Jud, Dickey, Sydney, Nortonville, Alfred and Millarton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH