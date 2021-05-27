Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tennessee Titans add depth to offensive line: 3 Things to know

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Titans (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Who knows where the Tennessee Titans have found all of this money after all of those salary cap concerns that we were told they didn’t have (we’re joking of course), but as the month of May winds down and its final full week approaches another Friday, the two-tone blue has added another body to what’s becoming a never-ending list of trench warriors.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Warriors#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans: Trading for Zach Ertz needs to be a priority

The Tennessee Titans added Julio Jones to their offense last weekend but they shouldn’t be done trying to rebuild an offense that had several key departures this offseason. Tight end could use some help and Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is available on the trade block. The Titans have been...
NFLsobrosnetwork.com

Julio Jones Joins Titans Offense in Its Prime

It’s rare that the Tennessee Titans are the talk of the NFL, but that’s exactly what they were yesterday, when news broke that they had traded with the Atlanta Falcons for stud wide receiver Julio Jones. The Titans gave up a 2nd round pick in 2022, and swapped 4th and 6th round picks in 2023 to seal the deal. The move finally answers the question of just what the hell the Titans are going to do to address the lack of depth in the receiving corps, and it adds another deep threat menace in the passing game opposite AJ Brown.
NFLUSA Today

Notable former Titans on Tennessee's 2021 schedule

Recently, we broke down every current Tennessee Titans player who could face their former teams in 2021, but now we turn our attention to the old friends Tennessee will see during the upcoming campaign. Because of a major roster overhaul that has taken place over the past two years, there...
NFLsobrosnetwork.com

Tennessee Titans Throwback Thursday: Justin Hunter

A football, basketball, and track and field star in high school, Justin Hunter arrived in Knoxville as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the country. It didn’t take him long to show fans of the Tennessee Volunteers why. He earned All-Freshman honors in the SEC as a true freshman in 2010, the same year during which he also competed for Tennessee’s track and field team. A torn ACL impacted his sophomore season, but he came back in 2012 to post 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns. At his peak, he looked every bit the superstar. But, once he came back, there was a bit of a hitch in his giddyup. He just looked a little more apprehensive. Nonetheless, at 6’4″ and 200 pounds, Hunter possessed elite size at the position. The potential was still enough for him to be considered among the best receivers in the 2013 draft class – and to be fair, that was for good reason. In addition to his size, Hunter had tremendous speed and was spectacular at using his length to take advantage of defensive backs.
NFLCBS Sports

Titans' Josh Reynolds: Sinks on depth chart

Reynolds' projected role has diminished since the Titans acquired Julio Jones, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Reynolds spent the first four seasons of his career buried on the Rams' depth chart behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, as well as Sammy Watkins and Brandin Cooks at various points. It appeared that he was destined for a bigger role after joining the Titans in the offseason, but the team's recent addition of Jones calls into question how many targets Reynolds may see as a member of a run-heavy offense. Even so, Reynolds should remain on the field regularly in three-receiver formations.
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

The Tennessee Titans should be receiving way more hype

The Tennessee Titans ended weeks of speculation on Sunday by acquiring wide receiver Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2022 second round pick, 2023 fourth round pick, and a 2023 sixth round pick. Jones is a seven-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in receiving in...
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Titans: Julio Jones Gives the Offense Much-Needed Variety

Before trading for Julio Jones on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans were set to rely a bit too heavily on WR A.J. Brown in the passing game. Now, Brown won’t have as much pressure on his shoulders and QB Ryan Tannehill will have an easier time spreading the ball around, something the Pro Bowl QB thinks is important.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Tennessee Titans pair Julio Jones, Derrick Henry

For the past two seasons, running back Derrick Henry has been the heavy hitter in the Tennessee Titans’ offense. The former Alabama All-American ran for 1,540 yards in 2019, then became the eighth player in league history with 2,000 rushing yards in a season when he picked up 2,027 in 2020.
NFLWashington Post

Atlanta Falcons trade Julio Jones to Tennessee Titans

The highly anticipated trade of Julio Jones, one of the NFL’s top wide receivers over the past decade, came together Sunday as the Atlanta Falcons agreed to deal him to the Tennessee Titans for a pair of draft picks. “It’s a big day for our team,” Titans General Manager Jon...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Updated Tennessee Titans 53-man roster projection after Julio Jones add

Tennessee Titans fans are definitely loving that roster now. At this point, if you’re like most Tennessee Titans fans, you have to be telling yourself that salary caps have to work independently of every other mathematical system. It’s hard to figure that thing out sometimes because it clearly doesn’t work like our checking accounts.
NFLtdalabamamag.com

Tennessee Titans unveil new number for Julio Jones

Julio Jones will have a new number in his 11th NFL season. He made No. 11 popular during his first 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons. Jones was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro, two-time NFL receiving yards leader, and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He turned in seven 1,000-yard seasons, including five 1,400-yard campaigns. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder guided the Falcons to the Super Bowl in the 2016 season; however, it lost to the New England Patriots. Despite his success, the Falcons agreed to trade Jones to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Atlanta will receive a second-round pick (2022) and a fourth-round pick (2023) in return for Jones.
NFLUSA Today

Best photos from Day 2 of Titans mandatory minicamp

The Tennessee Titans returned to the practice field on Wednesday for the second day of their three-day minicamp, which will conclude on Thursday but won’t feature another on-field practice, as head coach Mike Vrabel revealed on Tuesday. We have all the news, notes and video from the session right here....
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans continue to build their roster in creative ways

Hasahn French #11 (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) The Tennessee Titans are continuing to build their roster in creative ways. First, there was the signing of an All-American wrestling standout Adam Coon. Now, they’re going the route of doing something we’ve seen more often, finding a former basketball standout. According...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Titans looking to add a tight end?

Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website believes that the Titans will make another addition to their tight end group, though he does not speculate as to who that addition might be. He does not believe that a reunion with old friend Delanie Walker, who recently auditioned for the 49ers, is in the cards.
NFLallfans.co

Tennessee Titans should consider reaching out to Jesse James

Almost two full months have gone by, and though the following question isn’t asked as often, it will still pop up from time to time if you’re a Tennessee Titans fan. How on Earth could this team let three days and seven rounds of the most recent NFL Draft come and go without ever addressing the tight end position?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans LT Taylor Lewan sounds pretty pumped about 2021

It’s been quite the ride for Tennessee Titans star left tackle Taylor Lewan. You’d never know it now, but once upon a time, while as a member of the Michigan Wolverines, he was criticized for his discipline and decision-making. Even the most routine of play was an opportunity for a personal foul penalty.