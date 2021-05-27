Cancel
Trade Watchlist: EUR/USD’s Trend Continuation

By Hucklekiwi Pip
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday’s Cardano (ADA) breakout setup turned out pretty well but today I’m going back to one of my favorite forex pairs for opportunities. I’m talking about EUR/USD! I saw a short-term uptrend just might yield pips in the next trading sessions. Let me know what you think of this chart:

Cardano
#Watchlist#Usd#Eur#Trade Idea#Forex Trading#Traders#U S Dollar#Market Demand#Risk Markets#Eur Usd Trade#Eur Usd#Ada#Trend#Pips#Dollar Demand#Profit Taking#Gdp#Today#The Bulls#Catalyst
Currencies
Economy
Markets
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD to extend gains once above 1.2200

EUR/USD is advancing within range. Bulls pressure but 1.2200 stands in the way, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, briefs. German data was mixed, with the ZEW Survey on Economic Sentiment unexpectedly contracting. “Germany published April Industrial Production, which contracted by 1% MoM, missing expectations. The annual reading posted a...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD looks to end choppy day little changed below 1.2200

EUR/USD lost its momentum after edging higher on Monday. US Dollar Index holds in the positive territory above 90.00. Upbeat data from the euro area failed to help the shared currency gather strength. After closing the previous two trading days in the positive territory, the EUR/USD pair struggled to preserve...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD stays rangebound around 1.2170

EUR/USD follows the broader side-lined mood on Tuesday. German 10-year yields drop to multi-week lows near -0.23%. German, EMU Economic Sentiment disappointed markets in June. The single currency keeps the offered note unchanged so far and motivates EUR/USD to remain within the daily consolidative stance around the 1.2170 zone. EUR/USD...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears tighten grips below 1.2185-90 key hurdle

EUR/USD holds lower ground below 10-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line. Further weakness envisioned amid stronger bearish bias of MACD. Bears aim for ascending trend line from April, bulls have a bumpy road. EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.2170 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. The currency major pair snapped a two-day...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: More Consolidation Ahead of ECB Talks

Buy the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.2250 (R1). Set a stop-loss at 1.2200. Sell the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.2100. Set a stop-loss at 1.2250. The EUR/USD price was little changed in the American and Asian sessions as attention shifted to the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) decision and US inflation data. It is trading at 1.2182, which is about 0.70% above the lowest level on Friday.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Recovering from $31,000

Last Monday’s Bitcoin signals produced a nicely profitable short trade from the bearish reversal at $36,792 and it is probably worth closing out any open remainder of this trade by now. Today’s BTC/USD Signals. Risk 0.50% per trade. Trades may only be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Thursday. Long Trade...
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/SGD: Consolidated Values Seen as Momentum Stagnates

The long-term bearish momentum within the USD/SGD can still be seen via technical charts, but speculators may be questioning where the next wave of strong direction will be generated. The past few days of trading have seen consolidated values for the USD/SGD. Yes, the Forex pair remains within the depths of long-term lower values. However, the current support levels the USD/SGD is trading have produced rather interesting reversals higher on occasion which may tempt contrarian speculators.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/BRL: Crucial Support Levels Seen as Trend Remains Intact

The USD/BRL has built upon its bearish momentum and is situated within the realms of long-term support levels. The last time the USD/BRL came within proximity of the 5.0000 level was in the middle of December 2020. Prior to that date, June of 2020 saw the juncture actually punctured lower.
Marketsdailyforex.com

ETH/USD Forecast: Ethereum Continues Similar Consolidation

The Ethereum market fell a bit during the trading session on Tuesday to break down below the $2500 level. Crypto markets in general were hit very hard during the session, as traders continue to worry about IRS regulations and government crackdowns around the world. That being said, the Ethereum market is a little bit different, in the sense that it seems to have quite a bit of network utility, but at this point you have to keep in mind that most of the crypto markets tend to move in the same general direction, so the fact that Bitcoin sold off so drastically has had an effect on this market.
Businessdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Bitcoin Hits 2-Week Low

Looking for a top-rated broker that offers both crypto and Forex trading?. Major cryptocurrencies are showing more bearish short-term price action, suggesting that a period of consolidation may shortly end with major breakdowns below key support levels. Bitcoin looks especially vulnerable to a breakdown below $30K after making a fresh 2-week low just above that level while key support for Ethereum sits at $2K. These cryptos may be worthwhile buys if they bounce at these levels, but if the levels are fully broken, that will be a very bearish sign. If Bitcoin breaks below $30K, it could easily reach $20K or even $10K very quickly. Interestingly, Ethereum is looking less bearish than Bitcoin.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Bitcoin and Altcoins Price Analysis: Watch Out For These Breakouts!

Better keep close tabs on these bearish correction levels to see if more sellers hop in!. Bitcoin seems to be breaking below the bottom of its descending triangle pattern to signal that another major selloff is in order. But can bulls still defend this level?. Stochastic seems to be suggesting...
CurrenciesForexTV.com

EUR/USD: Calm And Quiet

At the beginning of another week of June, the major currency pair, EUR/USD is looking neutral and trading close to 1.2150. American statistics published last Friday were quite good and have already …
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY continues to unwind

USDJPY continues lower today, printing eight-session lows below 109.20 in early New York session trades and falling under Friday’s post-jobs report low of 109.37. The pairing had topped at 109.62 during the Asian session which is the key 61.8 Fib level of the April decline from 110.94 to 107.46. The...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: NZD/USD

There aren’t a lot of top-tier reports on tap so risk-taking will likely move the major currencies around. What do you think of NZD/USD extending its short-term downtrend?. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily Asia-London Session Watchlist bet on Asian session economic releases to push AUD/JPY all over its range. Be sure to check that out to see if there is still a potential play!
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.2185. Euro's rally from 1.2105 to 1.2185 on Friday, then yesterday's gain to 1.2201 (New York) strongly suggests early correction from May's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 has ended, intra-day retreat would bring consolidation before prospect of further gain, however, loss of upward momentum would cap price below last week's high at 1.2254.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Trying to Compensate for Losses

The US dollar's temporary recovery pushed the GBP/USD pair to the support level of 1.4083, but the pair rebounded upwards as we expected and moved towards the resistance level 1.4191 before settling around the 1.4178 level at the time of writing. During last week's trading, the currency pair succeeded in moving towards its highest level in three years, reaching the resistance level of 1.4250. The correction came amid the dollar's gains from the results of US economic releases, which witnessed an improvement higher than expectations. But the gains in the US employment report were less than the market's expectations, which halted the dollar's gains.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Distributive Top Forming?

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signals were not triggered, as there was no bullish price action when the support levels at 1.2129 and 1.2126 were first reached. Trades must be taken before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD trading zone is defined

